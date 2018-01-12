Team of destiny awaits its fate

Tennessee heads into this week’s AFC playoff showdown as heavy underdogs against New England

sports@theeveningtimes.com

Prior to the start of the season, I laid out a situation in which the Tennessee Titans would be crowned 2018 Super Bowl Champions.

Though the season has not progressed exactly as I had pictured, one thing has come to fruition; the Titans (10-7) and the Patriots (13-3) are facing off in the playoffs. The winner will head to the AFC Championship game where they will meet the likes of either Jacksonville (11-6) or Pittsburgh (13-3).

Tennessee heads into this Saturday’s contest as 13.5- point underdogs, according to ESPN, as of press time for this article, and for good reason.

Tennessee appears to have regressed badly from last year in what was their most dominating area, the opponents red zone. Inside the other team’s 20-yard line, the Titans have scored touchdowns only 52.38 percent of the time, a far cry from their league-leading 72 percent touchdown-conversion rate from last season.

Titans signal caller Marcus Mariota has made questionable decisions in his third season with a 13-15 touchdown- to-interception ratio compared to last season’s 26-9 mark. Some of that has to do with the play calling of offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie, who has been criticized among Tennessee fans, especially after receiver Rishard Mathews said that the team produces better when Mariota is calling the shots.

Another factor playing against Tennessee is the fact that they are facing the current Super Bowl Champions, and surely in the back of every Titans fan’s mind is the remembrance of their team’s 59-0 loss to New England in 2009.

However, hope springs eternal in the Titan Fandom and Tennessee may be able to brew up a formula to score more points than the Patriots this weekend, if they execute that game plan flawlessly.

First of all, the Titans are going to need to limit the opportunities Tom Brady has to hurt them. The Ageless Wonder dominated Titans defensive coordinator and likely Hall of Fame coach Dick Lebeau in his career with a 6-2 record against the organizer of Pittsburgh’s former “Steel Curtain”. There’s no reason to think more of the same won’t be in store Saturday.

But, if Tennessee can control the clock, they may be able to limit the damage. With DeMarco Murray sidelined due to injury, Derrick Henry’s ability to gut out tough yards will be crucial in this respect against a Patriots rush defense which ranks 10th in yards allowed at 114.8 yards per game. Another way to do this is to take advantage of the nohuddle offense that Mariota thrives in. Though they could still take their time snapping the ball, heading to the line without a huddle would limit the ability of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to rotate in defensive players and change schemes. There also may be room for Mariota to throw the ball against a Patriots secondary which has been scorched several times this season and allowed 251.3 yards during the first 16 games. Defensively, the Titans are outmatched by Brady and the Patriots. Tennessee does boast rookie free safety Kevin Byard who led the league this season with 8 interceptions. However, that barley settles Titans fans nerves as the Patriots passing offense which averaged a league leading 276.1 yards per game gets ready to take on a Titans secondary which allowed a 25th best 239.3 yards per game this season. The book on Brady as of late has been to show as much man-to-man defense as possible and disrupt the timing of his receivers, but only time will tell if the Titans can execute this strategy effectively.

My prediction, as a hopeful Titans fan: Tennessee 27, New England 24.

Kickoff is slated for 7:15 p.m. this Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS.

By Collins Peeples “Peeples” Court

By Collins Peeples