West Junior High QB readies to grace the Cowboy’s stadium

Eighth- grader Cameron Davis heads to Dallas for his second USA Football Stars and Stripes game

WM School District He's only in the eighth grade and West Junior High's Cameron Davis is set to play in his second USA Football Stars and Stripes game on Jan. 17 at AT& T Stadium in Dallas.

Davis, son of the Blue Imp head coach Clifton Davis, will play in the Under-15 Stars and Stripes Select Team for the second year in a row.

'The experience is great,' said the younger Davis. 'They feed you good and you get to play in the Dallas Cowboys stadium. When you first get there and see the size of the stadium you're real nervous. But I should be a little calmer this time.'

A total of 149 football players spanning 29 states were selected to play in the event. The Under-15 Stars will play the Under-15 Stripes on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Davis put up some heavy numbers in his first season as Blue Imp quarterback after his family moved to West Memphis from South Panola, Miss.

The 6-foot-1, 200pounder completed 78 of 122 passes for 912 yards and 18 touchdowns as West went 4-4 and defeated East and Wonder to win the city championship.

'I've grown a lot from last year,' said Davis.

'I've gotten taller and gotten stronger and been working hard with the weights. I just hope to get better every year.'

Some current NFL stars have played in the International Bowl game in Dallas, including Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, Devin Funchess of the Carolina Panthers, Corey Coleman of the Cleveland Browns and Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The honor of participating in the game is not lost on the young Blue Imp quarterback.

'It means a lot to me because I didn't think I'd be able to do it,' said Davis. 'To be recognized a second time is very excited. It's pretty awe-Photo some.'

By Billy Woods