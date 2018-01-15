Alabama: The team of logic

How Alabama used methodic reasoning to map out a plan for success and another national championship

Every cliché sports movie you’ve ever seen would’ve led you to believe that the Georgia Bulldogs were destined to become 2018 National Champions.

After acquiring a numberone ranking just to get blown out by Auburn 40-17 on November 11th and presumably be put out of the NCAA College Football Playoffs, the Bulldogs earned revenge over the Tigers just three weeks later in the SEC Championship game with a 28-7 victory that allowed Georgia to squeak into the playoffs a three-seed.

From there it seemed like the stars had aligned in Georgia’s favor.

Though they trailed Oklahoma 31-17 at halftime in the semifinal contest, the Bulldogs rallied back to tie the Sooners at 45 and head into overtime. From there, Georgia blocked an Oklahoma 27yard field goal in order to score a touchdown in the second overtime and advance to the national championship game.

Towards the end of the all-SEC national championship, it appeared that the Bulldogs were mustering up similar magic to do the unfathomable and defeat Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide for a national title.

Alabama kicker Andy Pappanastos shanked a 36yard field goal wide left that would’ve sealed a come-from-behind victory for the Tide as time expired. Once in the overtime period, Georgia kicker eased through a 51-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 2320 lead and on Alabama’s overtime possession the Bulldogs kept the pressure on Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a 16-yard sack that set up a seemingly insurmountable 2nd-and-26. Certainly, at this point, it seemed as if the college football Gods had conversed and came to the conclusion that this was Georgia’s year.

However, Alabama, Saban and his rookie signal caller seemingly weren’t interested in the Bulldogs supposed destiny. No, the fivetime national championship winning head coach was only concerned with logic, cold-hard facts.

That’s how the Tide broke into the playoffs this past season.

As fourth-ranked Wisconsin went down to eighth-ranked Ohio State in the last week of the regular season, any logical college football fan had to agree that whether they loved or hated Alabama that the Tide were in fact one of the top four best teams in college football at the end of the regular season.

Once in the postseason, Alabama earned redemption over Clemson from last year’s National Championship game by defensively dominating the Tigers in a 24-6 victory.

The Tide’s defense was good. Everybody knew that. But Alabama’s offensive issues began to prevail in the biggest game of the season against Georgia last week. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts completed just 3-of-8 passes for 21 yards in the first half against Georgia and only ran for 47 yards on 6 carries as the Tide entered the locker room down 13-0.

That’s when Saban made a bold, calculated and logical decision that shocked many. He benched the quarterback who had guided Alabama all season and put Tagovailoa behind center to start the third quarter.

After the game Saban told a reporter that he made the decision because he realized that Alabama was going to have to throw the ball more in the second half, a style of play that better suits the freshmen Tagovailo than Hurts.

The rational move paid off. The freshman quarterback completed 13-23 passes for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Tide stormed back to tie the contest at 20 after four quarters.

Then, in overtime, as momentum rained down on the Georgia sidelines, execution and logic paid of fin the biggest of ways for Alabama.

Facing a 2nd-and-26 from the Georgia 41-yard-line, out of field goal range, Saban called the play, Seattle.

Seattle sent both outside receivers deep to the back of the end zone on post routes. Once the ball was snapped, Tagovailoa knew the entire time he wanted to throw it to DeVonta Smith who was lined up to his left. However, the way to do that was to stare down the right side of the field. The Tide quarterback burned a whole in the right pylon with his gaze which drew the Georgia safety to his left just far enough into the middle of the field.

The Bulldogs cornerback on the left side was playing zone. Tagovailoa knew this. He also knew that the Georgia defensive back would be expecting help from his safety should anybody run past him.

With the Georgia safety now out of position, expecting a throw to the opposite side of the field, Tagovailoa snapped his head back to the left side and unloaded a bomb before the Bulldogs secondary could correct themselves.

The result; a wide-open Smith who hauled in a perfectly thrown pass for a 41yard game-winning touchdown and another national championship for Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Love him or hate him, you’ve got to respect the decision’s Saban made and the execution of the Alabama players to use rational thinking and defy the odds.

By Collins Peeples