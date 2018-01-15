Have you ever thought what you might have done if it had been you?

Local Commentary I know right now you are thinking “done about what?”

So, I want you to think about a few things and really think in your mind what you would have done? Would it have been the same as what they did or would it be a different thought for you because of what the price was? What I'm talking about is a lot of the things that some people around the world have to go through and have to endure just because they stand up and say they are a Christian.

Now I know that a lot of things are changing right here in this country when it comes to being a Christian but not to the point that it is in a lot of other countries around the world but I also want to add at least right now. So that is the thing that I want to ask you and for you to think about in your mind, and that is what would you do if you were faced with the same situation that a lot of these people have to go through everyday of their lives.

I do know that there are some that live right here in America that have been made fun of or laughed at for just saying that they are a Christian simply because these people that make fun of them think that all the Christians want to do is to try to not let them do what they want to do according to their own desires of their heart. I just recently read where some Christians in a foreign country were killed as they were having church services in their church building when a person pulled up on a motor cycle and opened fire on the people and killed several.

Now the first thing I remembered after reading that was the church down in Texas where almost the same thing happened during a church service in that town and in America. Now the first thing that you need to understand is old Satan himself is pretty much ruling and getting his way on a lot of things that take place here on Earth and remember this it was given to all of us compliments of Adam and Eve and think just for a minute just how many people on this Earth are more than willing to let old Satan be in total control of their lives because they are happy to be able to do what ever they want to do regardless of how much it goes against God and what he wants.

I was reading my Bible and doing a little studying about a few of the Apostles that followed Jesus and his teachings and yes I do know that some of them wondered off of the path during there time on this Earth like Peter denying that he was with Jesus that night by the fire but what I'm talking about was what they had to endure later on in their lives and how a lot of them had to die because of their relationship with Jesus and if you do a little studying about this you will see that some had to die horrible deaths because they were followers of Jesus.

That is one of the questions that I wanted to ask you as a Christian and for you to just think for just a minute, what would you have done under some of the same circumstances and I'm talking about you having the opportunity to deny Christ and then go on your merry way or if you stood up and said I will always follow Christ like maybe Job did and then suffer the problems that came with that statement or just do like Peter did because you wanted to just live out your life without a lot of tough roads ahead.

I know at some time in your life you have heard the words being a Christian is not that hard if when you become one you move on through life and keep your mouth shut but if you are willing to stand up for him then you just might have some trouble as you go along. Have you thought about what you would have done if you had of been Paul or Silas sitting in jail and maybe getting just enough food to live another day and maybe endure that beating that was sure to come tomorrow and thinking if I keep my mouth shut and don't cause no trouble then just maybe the guards will take it easy on us and maybe throw in a little something extra to eat.

But most of you know how the story goes and instead of doing that they started singing and praising God regardless of what it might bring on them and also it was after the Earth Quake that tore the jail down and they had the opportunity to make a run for it but God had a plan for their life just like he does for yours if you have accepted the free gift.

The wonderful part of that story inside of the story was the jailer and his whole family was saved and bound for Heaven just because those two were singing and I think to the top of their voice and if I had the opportunity to pick the song I would have made it (Just as I Am), or (Victory in Jesus), now hold on there before you start calling me names I know it wasn't those particular songs but if those songs had of been in that time frame of history, oops there is that word again sorry, but I believe that they sure would have been some good ones for them to sing.

But any way what my writing this time is all about is how far you would be willing to go or not go if you were put into a similar situation. If you are a Christian then always remember these words by God himself and that would be if you deny him before men then he will deny you before his Father and if you let that sink in then you will look at your life as a Christian in a whole different light.

May God bless you and yours, and may he always give you the strength to say, if ever asked, I belong to Jesus and I'm so proud to be there regardless of what that might bring into your life, even if it's bad and from family, friends, or enemies.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin