Mid-South Volleyball breaks ice on second season

Crittenden County’s competitive volleyball program resumed play at the Icebreaker Tournament in Jonesboro this past weekend

Mid-South Volleyball is back in full swing teaching for it’s second season of competitive AAU-style volleyball.

The competitive volleyball club, which consists of teams in the 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 17U agerange and had 150 girls originally try out for those teams, kicked the season off this past weekend with the 10U, 12U and 16U teams seeing their first action at the Icebreaker Tournament in Jonesboro.

Press time for this article preceded the slate of games which included three pool-games followed by tournament play, but Mid-South Volleyball cohead coach Harley Strayhorn says the outcome on the scoreboard isn’t as important as seeing her players begin to execute the techniques they’ve learned in practice and enjoy themselves in the process.

“I’m really hoping to see them use what we’ve done in practice, see how much they’ve paid attention and how serious they are about this,” Strayhorn said.

“And, I want them to have fun, of course. If we get the win, good. If we lose, no big deal. I just want them to work on what we’ve been working on and put in game-like situations.”

The Icebreaker Tournament serves as an opportunity to compete and scout opponents which Mid-South Volleyball might see down the road in their next two tournaments with the club again traveling to Jonesboro on February 3rd and finishing the season off in Olive Branch, Mississippi on March 3rd and 4th in a two-day tournament.

“It’s kind of like the first tournament for most clubs just to get their feet week and see what club ball is all about,” Strayhorn said.

Emily Burns joins Strayhorn as co-head coach of the Mid-South Volleyball clubs with the two former Marion Lady Patriots splitting the workload of managing the seven total teams. Under the guidance of the former state championship winning duo, Strayhorn says all teams have been progressing nicely.

“From the beginning, they’re improving wonderfully,” Strayhorn said.

“They are starting to get the game more and pick up on new skills that they’ve learned. We’re trying to teach them techniques, but overall they are doing awesome and we’re excited to see what happens on Saturday.” The 14U girls must wait until February 20th to start their season off but begin the season in style, taking the court in competitive play for the first time at the Memphis Convention Center.

No matter where and when they play though, Strayhorn says the entire Mid-South Volleyball program is just grateful for the support from the entire Crittenden County community and looking forward to seeing the young volleyball players enjoy themselves on the hardwood.

“We’re just so excited,” Strayhorn said. “It’s our second season and the outcome was wonderful this year. We’re excited to get started and have all of the fun that we can have.”

By Collins Peeples