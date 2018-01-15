M(Q)MO§€(Q)IPE

For Tuesday January 16, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Throughout the next three weeks, you will be involved with creative, artistic people. You definitely will enjoy warm interactions with friends and groups.

Fair Venus will be at the top of your chart for the next three weeks. This paves the way for those dealing with authority figures, including parents and the police. Enjoy!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Travel for pleasure will attract you during the next three weeks. You want to go somewhere different where you are inspired by beauty and have a chance to relax and be pampered.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Keep your pockets open, because in the next three weeks, gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. Your partner might earn more as well.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Relationships with partners and close friends will be smooth during the next three weeks. In fact, this is an excellent time to mend broken fences.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) During the next three weeks, you will make a great impression on co-workers and bosses. You might get a raise, and you certainly will get praise. A workrelated romance might begin.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Parties, movies, the theater, sports events, social occasions with friends and playful activities with children will be tops on your menu for the next

three weeks. Basically, you want to have fun!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will be interested in redecorating where you live during the next three weeks, because you want to entertain in style! This also is a good time to check out real estate opportunities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) During the next three weeks, you will appreciate your daily surroundings. In fact, you might be surprised at just how much love there is in your daily world. Lucky you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Look for ways to boost your income in the next three weeks. In the meantime, you will want to spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) The next three weeks are a wonderful time to buy wardrobe items! Just blow a little cash on yourself, because you deserve it!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Secret love affairs might take place for some of you in the next three weeks. Others will enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are confident, optimistic and have a way with words. This is a wait-and-see year, more slower paced. You need rest and rejuvenation. It's a time of cooperation with others. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Find relationships that are mutually beneficial. Listen to your inner voice.

