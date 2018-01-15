News Briefs

– Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at 812 E. Broadway, West Memphis.

• Agape Bible Class Registration – Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. Courses for this semester are The Doctrine of God According to the Old Testament and New Testament Church and It’s Ministries. Classes every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration fee is $50 and tuition is $400 a semester taught by Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at the Second St. John MB Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. For more information contact Dr. James Morganfield Jr. at 901-229-7748 or Martha Raybon at 870-400-7763.

• West Memphis First Baptist ‘Manly Monday’ – Wild Game Supper Monday, Jan. 22nd at 6:30 p.m. Men and boys only. Call WMFBC for tickets at 870-735-5241.

• Area Agency on Aging offers local Caregiver Support Group – Monthly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Senior Center, 103 S. Avalon, West Memphis. There is no fee to attend. For more information call Janis Waddy at 870-4943300.

• Crittenden County Relay for Life 2018 Kick Off – Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 513 Missouri St., West Memphis. Join us for food, fun and details about our upcoming event Saturday, June 9. Whether you’d like to form a team, register a team, become a sponsor, and/or learn about other ways to get involved, you welcome you to attend. For additional questions, please call 901-7258624.

• Good Neighbor Love Center/Mid-South Food Bank Bi-monthly food giveaway – Friday, Jan. 26 at Old St. Paul Church. You will need to complete a new application for 2018. Please bring proof of income and State issued ID. Applications are accepted at the center located at 709 E. Broadway, Monday-Friday 10-2. For more information contact Jacqueline Cannon at 735-0870.

• 45th Annual Knights of Columbus Oyster Supper – Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the V.F.W. Post 5225, South Avalon, West Memphis. Tickets $35 per person. Sponsors include: Fidelity National Bank, First Community Bank of Eastern Arkansas, Foster Plumbing Co., Arkansas Distributing Co., Riceland Foods, Helena Chemical Co., Monsanto, and True Value. For tickets call Tom Meyers at 901-849-6133.

• Second Annual “Marion Countryside Ride” – Saturday, April 7. Time and details to be announced.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis 501 West Broadway

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

Crittenden County NAACP Monthly Meeting