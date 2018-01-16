Attorney General to host Winter Webcast Series

Scams, ID security, drug abuse among planned topics

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge opened registration for a Winter Webcast Series of trainings on common senior scams, dating violence prevention, internet safety, identity theft, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and prescription drug abuse and misuse prevention.

“This series of webcasts is an important tool for Arkansans to learn about the diverse resources provided by the Attorney General’s office,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Technology gives us a unique opportunity to connect with Arkansans across the state.

Once again these trainings will be available to help individuals navigate the internet safely, recognize warning signs of dating violence, avoid common scams and identity theft and access public information through the Freedom of Information Act. To educate more people on the pain pill epidemic, I have added a program about the dangers of prescription drug abuse and misuse.”

From noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, participants can learn about scams that often target seniors, such as the Favorite Grandchild Scam, IRS Scam, Work-from-Home Scam, Door-to-Door Scam and many more. Scam artists are always finding new ways to try to trick consumers out of their hard earned money. This webcast will highlight some common scams, offer ways to spot the scam and what to do if you have been scammed.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, a Break the Cycle training will be offered from noon-1 p.m. Break the Cycle is a leading national nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive dating abuse programs.

Participants will learn about dating abuse, methods for intervention and how to implement a Healthy Relationships 101 session.

The internet safety training, or Digital You, will take place from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb.

7. Digital You is a comprehensive, interactive educational program created by AT& T and Common Sense Media to offer tools, tips, apps, guidance and education for people of all ages and levels of online experience to learn more about how to have a safe and secure online experience.

Rutledge adopted the curriculum in 2016.

A training to prevent being a victim of ID theft, which occurs when someone uses your personal information without your permission to commit fraud or other crimes, most commonly to obtain access to credit in your name, will be offered on from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

A FOIA webcast covering public records and meetings will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

And the Prescription for Life webcast brings a firstin- the-nation curriculum to Arkansas high school students. The digital platform addresses the dangers of prescription drug misuse and how to prevent abuse.

The program is free to high schools across Arkansas. The webcast will be available from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7.

The online trainings are free and open to the public. Registration for each one can be found at ArkansasAG.gov.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

From Jessica Ray Arkansas AG Office