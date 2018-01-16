Blue Devils press down on Wynne

West Memphis caused 20 Yellow Jacket turnovers in the 25- point win

WM School District WYNNE — Marcus Brown unleashed his team's full-court pressure defense here last Saturday night, and the Blue Devils got their hands on a lot of passes. It figures to be a still-developing weapon as the team nears February and the ever fateful month of March.

West Memphis forced 20 Wynne turnovers, seven of them in the back-court, as the Blue Devils breezed past the Yellow Jackets 72-47.

The Class 6A state tournament was awarded to West Memphis last week, and Brown hopes both the homecourt and his workin- progress press become factors in their favor at the Big Dance, set for Feb. 28-March 3.

'(The press) was not bad for us tonight,' said Brown. 'I thought (Wynne) got away with more travels. They tried to split our double-teams, but all I was really wanting to get out of this (press) was get loose and see what we've got. I really wasn't looking for turnovers so much as I was wanting to not let (Wynne) get comfortable on offense.'

It worked.

Wynne didn't look comfortable all night against a terrorizing West Memphis defense. The Yellow Jackets (5-11 overall, 2-6 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) had only two field goals in the first quarter.

But even after building a 26-13 lead just four minutes into the second quarter, the Blue Devils (14-2, 7-1) allowed Wynne to stay within earshot.

That's because West Memphis was sometimes a little too aggressive on the full-court pressure and it ended up putting six Blue Devils with two fouls heading into the locker room at halftime.

One of which was junior point guard Cavin Paige, who had to sit more than he would have liked because of the early foul trouble.

That put senior Sidney Stinson at point guard and it also allowed senior Cam Fuqua to log more minutes than he's used to.

Fuqua, however, responded with probably his best game of the year, scoring a season-high 9 points.

'I thought Cam and Jamal Macklin came in and did a good job,' said Brown.

'In fact, I thought the bench played its best game of the season.'

The Blue Devils never were really threatened in the game, but it took until the late moments of the third quarter for the visitors to shake the hosts.

After Wynne's Cameron Clark pumped in a fallaway jumper in the lane at the 1:37 mark of the third quarter, the Jackets trimmed West Memphis' lead to 48-36.

That kick-started a 21-1 run by the Blue Devils when sophomore forward Chris Moore, who paced his team's offense with 18 points, soared for a dunk on the baseline. A halfminute later senior guard Curtis Washington, who along with fellow senior Zachary Byrd added 14 points, drained a threepointer.

The spurt carried over into the fourth quarter, where the Blue Devils scored the first 13 points of the stanza to lead 6839 with 4:42 to play in the contest.

'I thought the tempo was our pace all night,' Brown stated. 'I thought the game was going our way, but we had the six guys with two fouls in the first half and that kind of takes away from all you want to do.'

Paige's time on the bench was the main reason he failed to generate an assist for the first time all season.

But with Fuqua and senior starter C.J. Prackett both scoring 9 points, it helped soothe the ills.

Wynne got 14 points from Clark while teammate Devon Light pumped in 11.

The Blue Devils return home tonight for a conference game against Valley View, which features possibly the best true big man in the league in 6-foot-8 senior Reed Graddy.

Game time is set for approximately 7:40 p.m.

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods