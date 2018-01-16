MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

21 to Apri 1®) A For Wednesday, January 17, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Adiscussion

with a female acquaintance might be important for you today. Share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person to get his or her feedback. (It might help you.)

With the Moon at the top of your chart, you are high-viz today! However, people seem to know personal details about your private life. (Spooky.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Try to do something different today to satisfy your urge for adventure. Travel would be an obvious choice. At least, go someplace you've never been before – perhaps a new store or a different restaurant.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might learn more information about someone else's wealth and assets today. This might be your partner, or it could be someone you know. (Yes, that will be interesting.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little patience and diplomacy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do what you can to feel better organized today. Take 15 minutes out of your day to tidy some little area your glove compartment, your medicine cabinet or your bedroom floor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Take a long lunch. Meet

the gang for happy hour. Talk to a friend and enjoy a lighthearted discussion. Live it up today!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Grab any chance that comes your way to hunker down and cocoon at home today, because you will like this. You need some peace and quiet among familiar surroundings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a fast-paced, busy day! Short trips, discussions with siblings and relatives plus increased reading and writing will keep you on the go!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Keep an eye on money matters today, because this is an appropriate focus for today's Moon. Don't shop with your feelings; shop with your brain.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. But it also attracts a little bit of extra good luck! Yay!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Work alone or behind the scenes today, because quiet solitude will please you. You need a moment to just take a breather. You deserve it.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are generous, kindhearted and will help those in need. This is a busy, social, fun-loving year when you can live life to the fullest! You will have a great zest for life and want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have. Expect increased popularity and warm friendships that will delight. Enjoy!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)