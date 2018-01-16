Lady Devils blow past Lady Yellow Jackets

West Memphis dominated the Lady Yellow Jackets in a warm- up for tonight’s match against Valley View

WM School District WYNNE — It won't come any easier than this for the West Memphis Lady Devils.

Even as both teams took the floor for pregame warm-ups, it was very apparent the West Memphis girls could have trotted their junior-high counterparts and still won very comfortably against a lame Wynne ball club.

The Lady Devils scored the first 15 points of the game and then went on to cruise 55-13 over the Lady Yellow Jackets here on Saturday night.

The game was scheduled for last Friday night, but the snow and ice forced postponement to Saturday night. The Wynne girls likely wished it had never been made up.

'We know (Wynne) only averages about 15 points per game, but we could have taken them lightly, still won, but it wouldn't have done us any good,' said West Memphis head coach Shelia Burns. 'But we didn't take them lightly and we came out and played pretty hard.'

The fun and games, however, will be over at least until the Lady Devils face Wynne at home Feb. 9. Up next for the Lady Devils will be Valley View tonight at Lehr Arena. It could be considered a swing game for West Memphis, since the Lady Blazers (10-6 overall, 5-2 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) are coming off a 77-45 loss to Jonesboro. The Lady Devils lost to Jonesboro earlier this month 69-41.

'(Valley View) is big and they've got two really good guards who shoot the ball well from three-point range,' said Burns, whose team now stands 9-8 overall and 5-3 in the conference. 'Their perimeter is what could give us problems. We have not really matched up well with shooting guards. Hopefully we can get our hands up in their faces and distract them a little bit.'

Burns held out sophomore Tierra Bradley from Saturday night's game due to a sprained ankle. The Lady Devil mentor said Bradley should be a go for tonight's contest against Valley View.

One factor that could come into play tonight is the unfamiliarity the Lady Blazers will have against West Memphis sophomores Bradley and leading scorer Aryah Hazley.

Last season the two teams split blowout wins. Valley View drubbed West Memphis 53-34 while the Lady Devils breezed to a 52-33 win later at home.

The West Memphians had no trouble against Wynne (0-16, 0-8) The visitors led 24-3 at the end of the first quarter and after scoring the first 12 points of the second quarter they led 363.

Burns emptied her bench by the early moments of the second quarter.

Thirteen Lady Devils scored on the night.

Reserves Jatava Murray and Chyna Alls led the Lady Devil offense with 8 points apiece while Hazley played just long enough to manage 7 points and fellow starting guard Tatyana Burks, a senior, tallied 5.

Wynne was paced on the night by Takaiyah Campbell with 7 points while Nazari Jenkins chipped in 6.

Photo by Billy Woods

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods