Sports Briefs

•

— Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Greyhounds take on Bethel University JV, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Thursday, Jan. 20, the Lady Greyhounds take on North Arkansas College, at 12:00 p.m. (Home) ***

• Earle Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Bulldogs take on Bay, at 7

p.m. (Away) ***

• Earle Girls Basketball

— Tuesday, Jan 16, the Lady Bulldogs take on Bay, at 4 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Boys Basketball

— Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Patriots take on Paragould, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• Marion Girls Basketball

— Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Lady Patriots take on Paragould, at 5 p.m.

(Home) ***

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Blue Devils take on Valley View, at 7 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 16, the Lady Devils take on Valley View, at 5 p.m. (Home) ***

• West Memphis Christian Boys

Basketball — Tuesday, Jan. 16, The Black Knights take on Central Baptist, at 7 p.m. (Away) ***

• Junior High Basketball Results — Marion Junior High over West Junior High, 61-23.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray.com, or call 901-303-6221.

***

• Harlem Globetrotters

— known for their one-ofa- kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com and the FedExForum Box.

ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball