Boozman, Cotton congratulate Arkansas U.S. Senate Youth Program delegates

Marion student select-ed as alternate for 56th annual Washington Week gathering

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton congratulate Celia Kreth of Little Rock and Pablo Manon of Springdale on being selected as delegates for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Kreth and Manon were chosen from hundreds of applicants across Arkansas to attend the 56th annual Washington Week.

“Congratulations to Celia and Pablo. This is a great opportunity for them to experience how policies and laws are created first-hand. We look forward to welcoming these talented students and recognize their accomplishment. We hope this program will help them continue their drive to be leaders in the future,” Boozman and Cotton said.

Kreth attends Episcopal Collegiate School and serves as the National Honor Society presidentelect. She also serves as honor council secretary, art club president and cross country team captain. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the International Current Events club, and the tennis team. Kreth has attended the Yale Young Global Scholars Program, the New York Times Summer Academy, and has interned for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin.

She has volunteered with the American Heart Association, Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Homes for Haiti Relief fund. Kreth plans to earn a bachelor’s degree, attend law school and begin a career in government at the local level.

Manon attends Har-Ber High School where he serves as the Senior Class president. He was elected senator at Boys State, is a National Merit semifinalist, National Honor Society vice president, Legacy Bank Junior Bank Board president and is also captain of Mock Trial and the swim team. Manon is also a member of student council, Future Business Leaders of America and the speech and debate team. He has attended the Summer @ Brown Behavioral Economics Program and volunteers at his church, as well as local assisted living and senior citizens centers, Veterans Administration office and Arkasalsa – an inclusivity festival for the community. Manon would like to attend Yale, Georgetown or the University of Pennsylvania to major in political science and international business.

Claire Bunn, a student at Marion High School, and William Robinson, a student at Southside High School in Fort Smith were selected as alternates.

While in Washington, Kreth and Manon will join other student delegates in meetings with the president, Members of Congress, a Supreme Court Justice, leaders of cabinet agencies, an ambassador to the United States and senior members of the national media. The students will also tour many of the national monuments and several museums.

USSYP allows two delegates – current high school seniors or juniors – from each state to be selected by the state’s chief education officer in cooperation with high school principals. In addition to outstanding leadership abilities and a strong commitment to public service, the students rank academically in the top one percent of their states.

