Bulldogs claw past Mustangs

Earle snagged 18 offensive rebounds and outrebounded Buffalo Island Central by 15 total boards

Gutting out a victory, the Earle Bulldogs pulled away late Monday night at Buffalo Island Central to defeat the Mustangs 63-51. Earle (11-6 overall) found little separation from Buffalo Island Central (89) in the first half after being tied up at 14 following the opening stanza and holding a slim 27-24 lead over the Mustangs at the half.

The Bulldogs would start to distance themselves in the third quarter, however, with a 14-9 run before outscoring the host in the final frame 22-18.

The deep ball fell through often for the Mustangs, keeping them in the game most of night as Buffalo Island Central shot three’s to the tune 41 percent (7of-17). The home team also shot well inside the arc, knocking down 46 percent of their total field goals (19-of-41).

However, the shooting and perimeter game of the Mustangs was little competition for Earle’s inside game as the Bulldogs recorded 30 points in the Buffalo Island Central painted area and snagged 39 boards, including 18 offensive rebounds, compared to the Mustangs 24 total rebounds.

Earle also capitalized on their opponent’s miscues.

While the Mustangs only turned the ball over three more times than the Bulldogs (12 to 9), the visitors scored 20 points off of Mustang turnovers, compared to only 4 points scored off Earle giveaways.

But sealing the Earle victory was the Bulldogs execution at the charity stripe and ability to keep the home team from sharing the same success. Earle pushed through 16 of 22 free throws to a tune of 73 percent on the night, while only allowing Buffalo Island Central to get to the line 16 times where the home team only sank 6 shots.

Earle head coach Billy Murray has preached all season the need to have multiple players turn in double-digit scoring efforts in order for the Bulldogs to be successful this season and he got just that against the Mustangs.

Darius Cisero led the Bulldogs charge with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Travonta Doolittle pumped in 16 points while also grabbing 7 boards and swiping a pair of steals.

Meanwhile, Kevon Smith and Quavonn Williams each chipped in 11 points while Smith hauled in 9 rebounds.

Earle was scheduled to play Bay High School (816) Tuesday night, but that game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

As of press time for this article, a make-up date had not been scheduled.

Weather permitting, the Bulldogs return to action Thursday as Earle travels to Cross County (2-11) to face a Thunderbirds team that the Bulldogs defeated on December 12th 84-54.

This week’s rematch between the Bulldogs and Thunderbirds tips off at 7:00 p.m.

Photo by Collins Peeples

By Collins Peeples