Forrest City Medical Center offers Heart Health Program

Lunch- n- Learn series continues in February

Forrest City Medical Center FORREST CITY— Heart disease ranks as America's number one killer, claiming the lives of one out of every three Americans. Arkansas has the fifth highest rate of deaths from heart disease in the US.

It may sound like the odds are stacked against you, but you can put the odds in your favor when you learn how to control your risk factors.

Learn about heart disease and its risk factors at the Heart Health Lunch-n-Learn on February 6, at Forrest City Medical Center.

Program presenters include Charlotte Yarber, RN, and other staff of the new Heart Cath Lab at Forrest City Medical Center.

The Heart Health Lunchn- Learn will be held at noon, on Tuesday, Feb.

6, in FCMC's In-Service Classroom. There is no charge to attend, but advance registration is required and seating is limited.

A light lunch will be served to all registered attendees. To register, visit www.ForrestCityMedica lCenter.com or call (870) 261-0444.

From Janet Benson