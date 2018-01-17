MOEOSCOIFE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, January 18, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You will be more popular during the next four weeks! Make plans to enjoy the company of friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations.

During the next four weeks, you'll make a wonderful impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. (The curious thing is, you don't have to do anything special.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Travel throughout the next four weeks to broaden your horizons. You will love to learn, study and talk to people from other cultures and different countries.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) The next four weeks will be intense! Focus on shared property, inheritances and insurance issues. (These situations will favor you.)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You need more sleep during the next four weeks, because the Sun is now opposite your sign. This is the only time all year that this occurs. Focus on partners and close friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do your best to become organized in the next four weeks, because you want to be efficient and productive! You also will want to do something to improve your health.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Lucky Libra! The next four weeks are about fun and pleasure. Enjoy sports events, parties, the arts, movies, the theater and playful times with children.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Home and family are your primary focus for the next four weeks. You might be involved with a parent more than usual.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You are entering a fast-paced four-week window where you will be busy with short trips, errands, increased reading and writing, and talking to everyone. Fasten your seatbelt!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Money is on your mind in the next four weeks. Look for ways to boost your income, because this is possible. Shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 Feb. 18) The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. You also will attract people and favorable situations.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Take a breather in the next four weeks and enjoy a low profile. Use this time to plan some goals for your year ahead (birthday-to-birthday).

YOU BORN TODAY: You are enthusiastic, determined and willing to share your opinions! You also are honest and upright. This is a year of building solid foundations. Simplify your life. Channel your energy in one direction. Exercise is important. Take up yoga, martial arts or jogging – any physical discipline will help ground you. Hard work and effort will pay off this year! No pain; no gain.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)