‘Ask the Game Warden ’

By John Criner

Times Outdoor Columnist Q: Bill want to know if he has some nice fish in his live well and they are healthy, can he put them in Tilden Rodgers Lake?

A: No, per AGFC code 26.12 it is illegal to release any aquatic wildlife into the waters of the state. So if you catch them somewhere else it would be illegal to take those fish and then release them into the lake at Tilden Rodgers Park.

Q: Tommy is seeing a lot of snow and blue geese along gravel roads in the county. Can he shoot them from the road? If not, how far must he be from the road?

A: No, It is unlawful to shoot from or across any public road, or to hunt within 100 feet from the center of any such road. The hunter would need to be no less than 100 feet from the center of the road and I would also add to make sure you have permission to hunt the property you see geese on. This is something we receive multiple complaints for every year so please be sure to follow these rules when hunting geese to eliminate any potential issues for yourself.

Q: Sandy wants to know about life jackets in your boat. Must the jackets be worn when the boat is moving and what if the boat is not moving?

A: All vessels must have at least one USCG-approved wearable PFD (life jacket) for each person on board. For adults it doesn’t say they must be worn at all times, it says they must be readily accessible. Children 12 years old and younger must wear a USCG-approved PFD securely fastened to their persons at all times while on any vessel. The only exception is if the child is within the enclosed area of a houseboat or cruiser, or within the area enclosed by railings on a party barge, cruiser, or houseboat, and the vessel is not underway.

AH answers provided by Sgt. Andy Smith Law Enforcement, District D-l.

E-mail

Louie. smith@agfc. ar.gov/ Phone: (877) 734-4581, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, East Central Regional Office, 1201 Hwy.

49 N, Brinkley, AR 72021, www.agfc.com.