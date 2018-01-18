Back to Bad Weather…

By John Criner

Times Outdoor Columnist The warmer weather and light rains were a relief after the long cold spell, but it did not last very long. The fields were thawed out and the duck hunters were starting to catch up for the season because there were many ducks in the state and they were hungry and easy to work. The big lakes like Horseshoe and Midway had good hunting because they were first to lose the ice.

Then came this latest cold snap with the cold and snow. Several hunters told me about very nice hunts in the snow. I have never had a bad hunt in the snow. The fields are now frozen again and the icy roads are dangerous to travel on to get to the hunting spots.

Much to my surprise, when it warmed up, the crappie at Horseshoe turned on in fairly shallow water under the piers. Ronnie Tice, the Horseshoe Lake crappie guide, donated two large drink coolers full of crappie to the West Memphis 1st Baptist wild game supper that he and two friends caught in two days under the piers using jigs.

The crappie ranged from a half pound to a pound and a half, and very nice and fat. Ronnie says that January and February are the two easiest months to catch fish. The trick is to dress warmly and pay attention to the winds, which at Horseshoe, are critical to fishing and safety- Over the weekend, I got to go with Dr. Keith and attorney Tyler Ginn to Keith’s hunting club on the Mississippi River north of the St. Francis River pumping station. It was very cold and we did not kill a duck. A few had been taken that morning, but the evening was a bust. The club is known for its deer and we truly saw more deer than ducks. It was worth the trip for the company and to see all the deer. We did not see any “great big” bucks, but it is always fun to see the wild game up close.

The few private places that have had a good duck season have really had fun, but the hunters that hunt the public grounds have had a down season. With only two weeks left, it would be nice to finish with a few good hunts.

First Baptist Church in West Memphis is having a wild game dinner for men and boys on Monday Jan.

22, at 6:30 pm. The tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the church office. We will have duck, deer, and fish, and who knows what else. You will enjoy hearing Ronnie Tice tell about crappie fishing on Horseshoe. On Friday Feb.

9, at 7 p.m. Angle’s Way Baptist Church is having their annual wild game supper at the John Deer building in Marion. The price is $10 per person.

This is a long time on going supper that attracts several hundred men and boys. Mark Rose, the pro bass fisherman, will be the guest speaker. We are fortunate to have professional fishermen of this area share their stories and get a great meal at the same time. Remember, the suppers are for men and boys only.

Due to the bad weather, business has been slow at Lakeside Taxidermy. Bring me some trophies that we will mount quickly at a reasonable price. We might want to let it warm up a little before we take the little ones with us, but it won’t be long before we can all enjoy Mother Nature. Send me stories and pictures.

Whole Lotta Ducks

Local duck hunters had a good hunt near Monroe, Louisiana. They got their full limits.

