Ronnie Tice donated this haul of crappie caught out at Horseshoe Lake to the West Memphis First Baptist Church wild game supper.

Photos by John Criner

Jeff Hutton and his dog brave the cold weather to do a little fishing out at Horseshoe Lake.

tat too cold for crappie. Bill Yarboro holds up a nice string of fish caught out at

————————————————————————————————– 1——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————