Lady Bulldogs tame Mustangs

Earle converted 29 Buffalo Island Central turnovers into 40 points

Earle’s domination of their regular season schedule continued last Monday with a 61-34 shellacking of the Buffalo Island Central Mustangs (8-9 overall).

The Lady Bulldogs (16-3) have hardly been tested by their regular season schedule, with their average opponent holding a record of 5.4 wins and 10.3 losses. In those 13 games, Earle has won by an average score of 61.8 to 17.9 and in nine of those contest the Lady Bulldogs have held their opponents under 25 points.

Earle head coach Corey Garrett says playing competition at the a level so much below the caliber of the Lady Bulldogs who exited last year’s 2A playoffs in the semifinal round makes it difficult sometimes to get a good read on his team.

“The competition is not as good as I would like for us to face, but at the same time I think that we have something to do with how they play by the pressure that we bring,” Garrett said. “So, I think it’s a little bit of both, the style of play and the competition not being what it should be and what I would like it to be to give us a true test of where we’re at. At the same time, I think the nonconference schedule that we played has given me a good idea of the type of team that I have.”

Off the beaten path of the regular schedule, Earle has played games in three tournaments this season, going 4-3 in those appearances.

The Lady Bulldogs three losses come in the form of a 53-52 heartbreaker to West Memphis (8-8), a 5957 nail-biter to Arlington (14-6) and a 67-60 defeat to Gravette (14-4).

Quality wins during those tournaments for the Lady Bulldogs look like a 66-54 victory over Bentonville West (7-9) and a 59-29 mercy-rule win over Huntsville (9-14).

However, it was not stout competition that the Lady Bulldogs faced at Buffalo Island Central last Monday, and defensively Earle had a field day against a group of Mustangs that only average 46.7 points per contest this season.

The Mustangs turned the ball over 29 total times, with 15 of those coming in the form of steals from the Lady Bulldogs. Taking advantage of the miscues, Earle pumped in 40 of their total 61 points from Buffalo Island Central giveaways.

After the game, Garrett once again expressed pleasure in his team’s defense, a group effort which has held opponents to an average of just 29.5 points per game this season and will be the Lady Bulldogs calling card should the Earle girls avenge their semifinal exit in last year’s playoffs and earn a state championship bid this go around.

“The defense was pretty good,” Garrett said. “We started out pretty and pretty good causing quite a few turnovers. So, I was pretty happy with the defensive effort tonight.”

In fact, the Mustangs only scored in double figures in one quarter, the third stanza which Buffalo Island Central outscored Earle 15-13 in attempt to make up for a 36-12 Lady Bulldog lead at halftime.

While the Earle defense deserves credit, another factor is the Mustangs low score is the pace of play which Buffalo Island Central tries to operate.

The Mustangs prefer to move things along slowly, according to Garrett, a strategy which the Earle head coach countered by playing a lineup that included four, and sometimes five, guards.

“Most of the time that we were out there we had four guards and one big, and sometimes we had five guards,” Garrett said. “I did that to kind of speed the game up because they like to play slow and we wanted to kind of dictate the pace.”

The Lady Bulldogs defense also held the Mustangs to a mere 29 percent field goal percentage on just 34 shots.

That smaller Earle lineup, however, did lead to a surprising 36-25 Buffalo Island Central rebounding advantage.

“That’s kind of shocking,” Garrett said when informed of the discrepancy. “You know what, I played a small lineup tonight… So, you have to live with something.”

Meanwhile, that smaller Lady Bulldogs lineup led to a speedy Earle offense which got up 56 total shots, sinking them to a tune of 41 percent, including 9 total threes.

Seven of those deep balls for Earle came from junior RoShala Scott, who knocked down four, and sophomore T’asja Hughey who pushed through three.

The duo combined to shoot 44 percent from behind the arc and 54 percent from the field while leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with Scott pumping in 22 points and Hughey right behind her with 15. Elaijha Brown also poured in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs in the victory with 12 points. Not satisfied with just being the game’s scoring leader, Scott also led her team in a few other categories, hauling in game high 7 rebounds and piling up a team-high 4 assists.

But it’s game’s like this when Earle builds a big lead, most of the time behind the scoring of Scott, that Garrett likes to focus on Hughey and Brown. Scott has proven the ability to handle the ball and lead the team, but the Lady Bulldogs head coach emphasizes the need to get his two other lead scorers comfortable with the ball at their disposal if Earle is to get over the hump and compete for a state championship this season.

“I’ve been working with Hughey and Brown as far as handling the ball a lot more,” Garrett said. “So, even with the competition not being where we want it to be, we’re still getting something positive out of it because we’re getting to work on some other stuff.

So, in the long run, I’d say it’s beneficial for us.”

Garrett will soon get his wish though for stiffer competition as a showdown with the Class A state champion Bay Yellowjackets (19-4) on the horizon. The contest was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

“We have Bay tomorrow, if the weather permits, so that will be a really good one because they were state champs last year in Class A,” Garrett said Monday. “So, tomorrow night, on the road, at Bay, it’ll be a challenge that we’re looking forward to.”

Due to the snow that blew in this week, however, the head coach will have to wait to take on the state champs. A new date for this contest has not been scheduled as of press time for this article.

In the meantime, Earle prepares to travel to Cross County tonight for a 6:00 p.m. contest with the Thunderbirds (2-10). The Lady Bulldogs defeated Cross County on December 12th in Earle 62-22.

Coach Harley Strayhorn’s Mid-South Volleyball 10s team won 1st place in the Silver Division of the 2018 Ice Breaker in Jonesboro Saturday, Jan. 13, in their very first tournament. Harper Doyle, Aubrie Weaver, Callan Mccollum, Izzy Fenter, Abby Jackson, Abby Winders, Taylor Chamness, Reese Goodwin, Reagan Fesperman and Abby Simmons.

Under the tutelage of Coach Karla Norton, the Mid-South Volleyball 16U team took home gold in the 2018 Ice Breaker Tournament in Jonesboro over the weekend in the 16/18 division. The team members are: Anna Caroline Fesmire, Meagan Tolleson, Megan Adams, Lakiyah Hatchett, Madison Keith, Lauryn Keith, Carley Koons, Camille Moncrief, Kersten Jackson, Dedriana Cali, and Lily Kemp.

