M(Q)MO§C(Q)IPE

AMIES (Marciti 21 to Apri 19) For Friday, January 19, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today your Spidey sense is turned up high, which is why you almost know what someone is going to say before he or she says it. Nevertheless, you will enjoy playing things low-key today.

A conversation with a female companion will be warm and sympathetic today. You each will be genuinely concerned about each other in a supportive way.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) People feel warm and sympathetic today, which is why this might be a good day to make your pitch to the boss. (He or she might have trouble saying 'no.')

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, which is why you will enjoy beautiful places, galleries and museums. You also will love the beauty of

pristine nature.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) If you have to share or divide something with someone today, make sure that you don't give away the farm. It's good to be generous, but you have to respect your own needs as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a warm day for discussions with partners and close friends. People are sympathetic and willing to respect each other's needs.

LIBRA Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A co-worker might come to you with problems today and want your advice or counsel. But is it possible that you are the one seeking counsel from someone else?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You are in touch with your creative energy today, which is why this is a wonderful day for those of you who work in the arts or the entertainment world. You will be very sympathetic toward children.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Family discussions will go well today, because people are willing to listen to each other. They also will appreciate what it's like to be in the other person's shoes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Don't worry if you spend a lot of time daydreaming today. We all need a mental-health day now and then.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If out shopping today, you might be tempted to spend money on a high-end luxury item, which is something you cannot afford. Do yourself a favor and think twice before you part with your hard-earned money.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a bit of a dreamy day. People are warm and kind to each other. You will enjoy time spent with others.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a hardworking, perceptive realist. You are generous, and others admire you. This is a year full of excitement and stimulation! Embrace change and new opportunities. Be prepared to act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. Travel and expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year! It will fly by to your amazement. Swoosh!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)