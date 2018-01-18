They have us just where they want us

There is a movie I want to see and I flip the television over to a channel in order to see it. Over one-hundred commercials later, the movie concludes.

Over one-hundred commercials!

Which begs the question: Why do people watch movies in the first place?

Answer: Because they want escape from the world.

And how will people experience that escape, when the world is kicking down the door and marching into your living room every ten-to-fifteen minutes in the form of advertising, pulling your attention from viewing your chosen entertainment?

Good question.

And the ads themselves.

Some are real dillies.

Like the one where a drug that is used to treat cancer is declared on the screen to cause permanent hair loss.

Hair loss?

By an attorney outfit of course who wants clients to sue the manufacturer of the drug in question for hair loss.

Now, just think context for a second.

If the drug cures a patient of cancer-or even delays the advent of it-should anyone turn around and sue the maker of that drug for causing hair loss?

Like… which is worse?

Cancer or hair loss?

Anyone want to debate that one?

Then there's the ad that starts with two neighbors talking on the front lawn.

One says he went out and got a bargain on something or other.

Whereupon the second neighbor declares, “I got a bargain too,” and points to the brand new pickup truck shining brightly in their driveway.

Whereupon the first person's face falls to the ground.

Whoops! Been one-upped by the Joneses again.

Again… how about some perspective? Maybe the first neighbor just bought a pickup, or hates pickup trucks, or is on the Board of Directors for a competitor of that truck manufacturer?

How about that?

It's like the old episodes of Saturday Night Live: You know… if one person says they got a paper cut, a second person claims they cut their ear off while shaving their face, and a third says they parachuted from a plane, their parachute failed and they fell into the mouth of an active volcano.

One up-man-ship!

It never ends with these advertisers.

And if I ever hear the phrase, “You DESERVE the very best” just one more time!

Like, you DESERVE a multimillion-dollar lawsuit settlement.

Like, you DESERVE to drive around in a Jaguar.

Like, you DESERVE to look good.

Do you, real-ly?

Is that true?

I would like to meet you…

the only person in the world who actually DESERVES the best. I wonder, did Lincoln struggle for years in poverty for nothing, when he DESERVED to be President all along?

How about Churchill, when he was a prisoner of war as a youth, and the Ottoman campaign destroyed his reputation and he was laughed at when he tried to restart his career just prior to World War II. Didn't he DESERVE to be the Prime Minister of England-and to lead his people to victory in that desperate struggle?

Do writers DESERVE the Pulitzer, without studying their craft?

Do surgeons DESERVE a good reputation, without practicing medicine?

Do soldiers DESERVE medals without showing valor in times of war?

If American marketers are to be believed… yes, they do.

Then there are the outright lies: Eat our food, drink our drink, wear our clothing, buy what we are selling and you will be happy! Reminds me of a supervisor I once knew about, who saw some problems in his department and advised his employees to go out and have an alcoholic drink so things wouldn't seem so bad.

Or all those insurance salespeople who come on the tube and declare, “Insure your home or auto or life because you can't afford to be without it,” when the opposite is true.

Namely, you can't afford to buy insurance in the first place because it is such a grossly over-priced market. But, marketers think that if they tell a lie enough times, people will come to believe it. Hence, the onehundred commercials per show on television.

And they think they have us just where they want us. But, look at that person in bankruptcy court because of over-spending, or that one in prison who stole because they thought they deserved to have something, or that alcoholic who found out you cannot drink your way to happiness.

One picture like that is worth a thousand words in an advertisement.

By Robert L. Hall