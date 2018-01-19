Church Announcements

Family and Friends Prayer Conference line on Monday & Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. We will pray for 30 minutes to an hour, but it’s up to you how long you can stay on line and pray. The phone number to call is 1-302202-1108. Assistant pastor Elder Charles Gilmer. Pastor Macon Drake.

House of Prayer Church of God in Christ,

Edmondson: Revival Friday Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Oza Brewer is the speaker. Come and be blessed.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk, West Memphis: Holy Ghost Outpour Revival Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Evangelist Leslie Wells of Calvary COGIC. Sponsor Carrie McClure. All are cordially welcome to these special services. Host pastor S. J. Parker.

Old St. Paul News:

Having Children’s Church this Sunday on the second floor of our new sanctuary for ages 3 years old to 6th grade and youth service held in the old sanctuary at 10 a.m. Youth speaker is Minister Darrell Anthony. Host pastor Frederick S. Anthony.

Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis: Revival Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. nightly. Speakers Apostle Lincoln Dent and Apostle Lynetta Dent of Breakers Anointed Ministries in Cordova, Tennessee. For van services call 870-7350040.

Second St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis: Are you interested in furthering your education Biblically? Join Dr. James Morganfield, Jr. for classes held every Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration fee is $50 and the tuition is $400 a semester. Courses for this semester: The Doctrine of God According to the Old Testament and New Testament Church and it’s Ministries. For more information contact Dr. James Morganfield Jr., president at 901-229-7748 or Martha Raybon, registrar at 870400-7763.

All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessings Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870-7355077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges.

All People Fellowship Ministry: