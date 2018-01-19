HOEOSCOIPE

For Saturday, January 20, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Although you are working behind the scenes today, you can come out ahead financially or in some other way. That's because you know how to pull the right strings!

A female acquaintance will make a great impression on your partner or a close friend. Expect a lively exchange of ideas and hot tips!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will impress bosses, parents and VIPs today, because you've got big ideas and you're full of energy. They can see that you are someone to follow or keep an eye on.

CANCER June 21 to July Travel plans are exciting! Well, of course they are, because this is your year to take a major trip or vacation. Don't be afraid to think big!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Someone might give you the resources or some kind of advantage that helps you at home today. This also might help a family member. Either way, things are looking good!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Discussions with others will be lively and energetic today. Ideas will build like a domino effect – one thing leading to another. Jump in!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You're gangbusters at work today, because you are focused, energetic and optimistic! Others admire your work ethic. Some of them want you on their SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a great day to schmooze and have fun with others! It's also a great date night. Sports events and playful times with children will please you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You'll have no trouble drumming up support for a project at home that you want to do. People will come out of the woodwork to help (you're that good).

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a good day for any kind of mental activity or work that requires clarity and energy, which you have in abundance today! Your mind is working like a well-oiled machine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 Feb. 18) Trust your moneymaking ideas, because they might be worth consideration today. If out shopping, you might spend big. Be careful.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, dancing with fiery Mars and big, lucky Jupiter! This makes you energetic, optimistic and very convincing to everyone you meet! You will be the Pied Piper for lots of people.

BORN TODAY: You are charismatic, fun-loving and generous to those in need. You also are sharp-witted and popular with friends. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and service to others. You will be more involved with others. Take care of yourself so you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value.

