Lady Patriots preparing for state run in 2018

Developing a larger arsenal of pitches and a more aggressive approach at the plate are just a few tools the Marion Lady Patriots plan to use to avenge a quarterfinal round exit in last year’splayoffs By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com Their first game is still over a month away, but the Marion Lady Patriots have been working hard to get rid of the taste that last season’s quarterfinal round playoff loss to Benton left in their mouths.

In order to do that, Marion head coach Sean Gray says the team is taking the field with a new philosophy this season.

“We’ve been really focusing on practicing with more of a purpose,” Gray said. “Last year, we were practicing to get better every day and all of that stuff, but this year we’re practicing with the big goal at the end.

We want to come in with not really a swagger but a confidence in every game. We have a chance to win every game that we play. So, to enter games with that confidence is going to be huge.”

Feeding into that confidence is more experience all around the field. The Lady Patriots, who went 20-9 overall last season and 9-2 in the 6A/5A-East Conference, return all but two players from last year’s team and only lose one position player in the form of former centerfielder Camryn Martin.

Compared to starting last season with a new face in every position. Gray says he feels much more comfortable this season with almost his entire squad picking right back up where they left off last season.

“We’re really just replacing two spots and then everybody else is back where they were last year,” Gray said. “It’s pretty comforting. Last year for most of them it was the first time they’d played the defensive spot they were at. All of them were batting in a higher spot than they were used to… So, they’re all coming back in those same spots whereas last year it was all brand new. This year they’re going to have a lot more confidence.”

Starting in the infield for the Lady Patriots will be all familiar faces, including players who have already committed to play ball on the college level after their departure from Marion High School. Destiny King remains at third base. Shelby Carpenter comes back at shortstop. Shelby Carpenter will man second and Hartley Charlton resumes action at first base. Meanwhile, Haley Cook continues to be the Lady Patriots every day backstop behind the plate.

Garrison, Carpenter and Cook all signed national letters of intent this offseason with Garrison and Cook committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College and Garrison headed to play with her former teammate Martin at Williams Baptist College.

On the hill for the Lady Patriots, fans will find more familiar faces. Megan Adams slides into the ace role for Marion with the graduation of former starting pitcher Hope Phipps and moving up into the number two starter role for Marion will be Charlton when she’s not on the bag at first.

Also eating up some innings for Marion will be an unfamiliar face to fans but a very well-known player inside the Marion dugout, sophomore Kyndel Williams who missed last season with an ACL tear. Gray says Williams is ready to go this season though and that the Lady Patriots southpaw is brining with her a lot of excitement to a potentially dominating Marion pitching rotation.

“We’re pretty sure that she’s going to be close to 100 percent by the start of the season,” Gray said. “She’s a left-handed pitcher that we’d love to get some innings out of.”

And while Gray is comfortable with his flamethrowers as they stand right now, he believes if his starters can perfect the art of the off-speed pitch that the Lady Patriots pitchers could be even more domineering.

“Our pitchers have really been working on kind of honing their control and taking their weaker pitches and improving them,” Gray said. “A few of them struggle with the change-up or the off-speed pitch and we’ve really been focusing on those in the bullpen.”

While the Lady Patriots head into the 2018 season with pretty much their entire team from 2017 still intact, Gray says a noticeable difference in the squad will come in the girls aggressiveness at the plate.

“One of the biggest things that we’ve been working on is our approach at the plate, wanting to be aggressive and being aggressive while still getting on base any way we can,” Gray said. “As soon as they get in the box, we want them, if they see any pitch they like, we don’t care if it’s a first pitch with zero strikes, we want them to be aggressive and attack that pitch. Some coaches want them to wait until they get a strike to start swinging or some coaches don’t like them to go after the first pitch, but we’re kind of the opposite of that. If they see something they like, we want them to be aggressive and attack it. We’d rather them be aggressive than passive and kind of wait on a good pitch. Instead of waiting on a good one, find a decent one and attack it. That’s the main mentality that we want them to have when they get in the box.”

Responsible for putting the charge in the Marion offense this year will be speedsters like Garrison who set a Marion High School record last year with 34 stolen bases while scoring 37 runs. Joining the Marion senior at the top of the lineup should be the Lady Patriots nine-hole hitter from last season, Morgan “Speedy” Whited as well as sophomore Meagan Tolleson.

Driving those ladies home will be hitters like Carpenter who led the Lady Patriots at the plate while batting cleanup to the tune of a team leading 30 RBIs and .400 batting average. Joining Carpenter in the heart of the batting order should be King who led the Lady Patriots in deep balls last season with six home runs.

Along with Cook, Charlton and Williams Gray believes the Lady Patriots bring plenty of power to the plate this season.

“We expect a lot of power out of Destiny King and then Shelby Carpenter and Haley Cook,” Gray said. “We’re really expecting big things out of Hartley Charlton. She had a pretty good season as a freshman, but we really expect her to turn the corner and be a little more consistent. She has the power to drive those extra base hits… We have a couple of other people that might have some power too. Kyndel Williams is a right-handed hitter and as a hitter all indications show that she can be a good line drive power hitter also.”

Though the start of the season is over a month away, Marion doesn’t have much time to prepare for serious competition. The Lady Patriots enter conference play on just their third game of the season as Marion hosts Nettleton on March 3rd.

The highlight of the Lady Patriots schedule comes, however, over spring break when Marion travels down to Gulf Shores, Alabama to face some of the stiffest competition in the south.

“We’ll be playing some of the best teams in the south and really the whole region,” Gray said. “There will be some of the best teams from all of the southern states like Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas. So, we’re really looking forward to seeing how we stack up against some of the best competition from other states in the southern area and hopefully that will help us get better.”

The Lady Patriots swing into action on March 1st when Marion travels to Southaven to take on the Chargers in a 5:30 p.m.

contest.

Marion catcher Haley Cook blocks a pitch in last year’s conference playoffs. The Lady Patriots 6A-East All-Conference catcher caught 10 runners stealing last season and picked off 4 would-be base runners.

Photo by Collins Peeples

Pitcher Megan Adams will be back on the mound for the Lady Pats softball team this spring.

Photo by Collins Peeples