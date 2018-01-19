Ornament of Grace

Commentary on Faith “My son, hear the instruction of your father, and forsake not the law of they mother. For they shall be an ornament of grace unto thy head, and chains about thy neck.” “My son, let not them depart from thine eyes: keep sound Wisdom and discretion: So shall they be Life unto thy soul, and grace to they neck.” Proverbs 3:21, 22.

The Beauty of Holiness is fashioned after the laws of God. The body of Christ is arrayed with the garments of salvation, it is not the outward appearance that is acceptable to God: 1 Peter 3:3: “but let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which in the sight of God of great price.” The Scriptures speak in symbols, parables, dark sayings and with the spiritual language expressing God’s Word of Truth. This word spoken by Solomon; ornament of itself is a symbol. The essence of this symbol can be understood when followed by the words “of grace.” Therefore, wisdom is expressed as an ornament, alluding to a person is crowned because of taking heed to the word of God. Women often adorn themselves with ornaments. A woman may embellish herself with ornaments to enhance her beauty. The idea is to present herself lovely and attractive in the eyes of the Beholder. Many ornaments are personable, valuable, designed or made to be desired and worn on special occasions. They are kept in safe places to prevent thief, or from becoming tarnished and damaged. But no matter how lovely, valuable and secured ornaments are, in time they can waste away. Ornaments have no lasting place in the earthly life of women.

As for “The Body of Christ” who will become the “bride of Christ” will be adorned with the ornament of grace. The question of concern is how a person acquires the ornament of grace. As stated by Solomon, “to hear instruction of they father, not forsake the law of they mother.” Human parents are to represent the laws of God to their children. The children learn God through instructions of the father. But how does the father instruct? The father will discipline, rebuke, correct, and reprove his children. He act out of his love, protection, and provisions needful for the child. He is exemplifying a good character, being just and righteous as a path to follow. God is our heavenly Father and he has shown men the way in which to follow. “For whom the Lord loveth he chasteneth, and scoureth every son whom he receiveth. If ye endure chastening, God dealeth with you as with sons; for what son is he whom the Father chasteneth not? But if ye be without chastisement, whereof all are partakers, then are ye bastards, and not sons.” Romans 12:6-9.

The mother is father’s helpmete. She is to support and see that the law is not forsaken. It is written in the law, “Children honor thy father and thy mother.” The ornament is Wisdom, the crown worn upon the head of the children of God. People often admire a child that is courteous and well-mannered to others; especially to adults. The crown worn by an earthly prince is the tiara. This crown is an emblem of authority, honor and usually riches. Once king Solomon walked in the statutes of his father David. Solomon loved God and sought after his law: he prayed to God to give him, “an understanding heart to judge thy people.” His desire pleased God, and he received from God wisdom and an understanding art. Obedience to “father’s instruction and to not forsake mother’s law,” brought Solomon riches and honor from God. To obtain grace from God is to please Him by being obedience to His laws and commandments. Now, the “chains about thy neck” also in a figure of speech; meaning to furnish literally; to fit out with supplies. Consider Solomon’s reign, and the abundance of riches that he acquired. Wisdom crowned him with the ability to judge the people, govern the people and he built a great Temple in his time. Beautiful chains and other fashionable work of gold and silver that are worn will bring the attention of others. Those things reflect the wisdom of the Designer.

Also the head governs the body by thoughts, judgments, reasoning, understanding and recalling knowledge. These things are the builders of life if rightly applied: producing a positive outcome. The ornaments of grace are of virtue; adding beauty to the children of God. Men who are regenerated and sanctified by the Word receives grace. Men gain favor from God because of His love. God confer dignity and honor upon men with righteousness: their garment of salvation. Ornaments reflects the pleasure and beauty God beholds when his word is kept. It adorns men with godly attributes that may seem peculiar, but approved by God. Virtues of being chased, attractive, distinguished and pure embellish the character.

Ornaments are often worn for special occasions. A woman may select from her treasure (jewelry box) gold, silver, diamonds or whatever may enhance her adorning. This implies something about what is stored or kept in the heart, reflecting Christ’s nature in all circumstances. “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal; But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through and steal: for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” Matthew 6:1921. Beauty is defined by the master designer; and the Creator is God. Beauty is judged by its form, symmetry, and being without blemish. Wisdom is compared to gold and silver; but the value thereof is priceless. How does a person find the ornament called Wisdom? In The Book of Job it is written, “Whence then cometh wisdom? And where is the place of understanding… “And unto man he said…to depart from evil is understanding.” Job 28:28.

After the Word of God is heard then a commandment is made to “not forsake the law”. The brother of Jesus wrote in the Book of James: “Wherefore my brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath: For the wrath of man “worketh” not the righteousness of God. Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls. But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. “For if any be a Hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass. For he beholdeth himself, and goeth away, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he is.” James 1:19-27.

The Word of God is Wisdom, “An Ornament of Grace” given to those who are faithful to His Word. For the Bride of Christ will be arrayed in such beauty. The body of Christ is cleansed by the Word; sanctified, and purified so that God will be gloried in them. This ornament is Beauty by the Master Designer, GOD!

Brenda Smith lives in Haynes, Arkansas, and is the author of “ Faith & Little Space Grace.”

By Brenda Smith