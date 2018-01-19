Patriots knock it out of the park with new facility

New Spring Sports Facility: The 'Spring Sports Facility' Is an enclosed, turfed area that houses four softball and baseball batting cages. There will be an office and dressing rooms on each end for softball and baseball use. The plans, specs and all of the necessary forms have been submitted and approved by the Facilities Division of the Department of Education. Subcontractors began submitting bids Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Construction should start sometime this month.

Photo courtesy of the Marion School District