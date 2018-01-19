Say What?

By Clayton Adams C. S. Lewis, once said; “Now there are a good many things which would not be worth bothering about if I were going to live only 70 years, but which I had better bother about very seriously if I am going to live forever.”

He was speaking about hell.

Building on C.S Lewis' comment, “… if I am going to live forever.” May I ask you, have you thought about where will you live forever? I am sure you have noticed that every one who lives eventually dies and no one escapes this event. Eternity is a long time and we will be a part of it.

Truthfully, I do not remember thinking in terms of living forever. As a child and teenager, I seldom thought of eternity, death, heaven or hell. Youth do not give much consideration to the concept of time except for the here and now. But as I age, I think about it a great deal perhaps because I am closer to eternity.

I hear it in the movies, I've heard others tell someone, and I've been told a few times to “go to hell.” Usually this statement is made out of extreme anger and frustration. Saying to someone to “go to hell” is perhaps, the most hateful and ignorant thing a person can say to another. For it shows either ignorance of hell or a simple hatred for the person it was spoken to.

I have also heard from many good folks, that they are in a “living hell.” This comment is almost always meaning circumstances in their lives are horrible. They are angry, frustrated with the circumstances of life or perhaps some bad choices were made and now the consequences must be paid. When someone tells me they are “living in hell” I sympathize with them but I wonder do they know much about hell and its unimaginable horrors. Life can sometimes cause us to speak harsh, unrealistic and very regrettable words. When one says to another “go to hell” this is one person condemning another and as followers of Christ we are expressly forbidden to condemn. Comparing the circumstances of life to the biblical hell is so very wrong and when this is done we deceive ourselves into believing the biblical hell is nowhere as bad as our living hell. But hell on earth is nothing to what hell in eternity will be.

I am confident that most churches and pastors do not spend much time speaking or teaching on the subject of hell. After all, don't you attend church partly to be encouraged? Encouragement and hell don't seem to go together unless one is encouraged to stay out of hell.

What are your thoughts about hell? Do you believe hell is real? Who will be there? Why would God send people to hell if He is such a loving and forgiving God?

Who was hell created for?

How do I keep from going hell? All good questions and Jesus answers all of these and more.

Where will you spend eternity when this short physical life is over? What does hell have to do with you? What did Jesus say about hell?

Have you thought about where you will spend eternity?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God.

You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’