Sports Briefs

• ASU Mid-South Men’s Basketball — Saturday, Jan. 20, the Greyhounds take on North Arkansas College, at 2 p.m. (Home)

• ASU Mid-South Women’s Basketball — Saturday, Jan. 20, the Lady Greyhounds take on North Arkansas College, at 12:00 p.m. (Home)

• Earle Boys Basketball —

Friday, Jan. 19, the Bulldogs take on Buffalo Island Central, at 7 p.m. (Home)

• Earle Girls Basketball —

Friday, Jan 19, the Lady Bulldogs take on Buffalo Island Central, at 6 p.m. (Home)

• Marion Boys Basketball

— Friday, Jan. 19, the Patriots take on Green County Tech, at 6 p.m. (Away)

• Marion Girls Basketball

— Friday, Jan. 19, the Lady Patriots take on Green County Tech, at 7 p.m. (Away)

• West Memphis Boys Basketball — Friday, Jan. 19, the Blue Devils take on Paragould, at 7 p.m. (Home)

• West Memphis Girls Basketball — Friday, Jan. 19, the Lady Devils take on Paragould, at 6 p.m. (Home)

• West Memphis Christian Boys Basketball — Monday, Jan. 22, The Black Knights take on Central Baptist, at 6:15 p.m. (Away)

• Delta Gymnastics classes

■— Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic

— at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

• Harlem Globetrotters —

known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster. com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters. com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament- tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.