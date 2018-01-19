The Public Record

Sloshin’ through a Slushy Wonderland

With every gallon of milk and loaf of bread in Crittenden County snatched off the shelves of local grocery stores, many folks hunkered down to ride out the “blizzard” (by Arkansas standards, anyway). But for some, snow nor ice nor freezing rain could keep them from their morning commutes last Friday. But for the kids, all local schools were closed. And with the Martin Luther King holiday today, it made for a nice four-day weekend for teachers and students.

Photos by Ralph Hardin