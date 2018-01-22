ASU Mid-South teams have split decision at Itawamba

The Greyhound men grabbed 53 rebounds in their win while Alesha Penister pumped in 33 points in a loss for the women

Arkansas State University Mid-South basketball teams shared a split fate this past week at Itawamba Community College, as the men Greyhound clung on to a second half advantage leading to an 80-70 victory while the Lady Greyhounds saw their hopes of winning dashed in a 77-76 loss.

It wasn’t the prettiest win of the season for the Greyhounds (12-4 overall) as the ASU Mid-South men committed 20 total turnovers and shot a lowly 3-for-16 from behind the arc.

Though the Greyhounds made up for their missed deep shots on the glass, outrebounding Itawamba Community College (5-5) 55-35 including 21 offensive boards. And while ASU Mid-South struggled with the three-ball and sank just 60.7 percent of their free throws, the Greyhounds did hit their stride inside the arc and away from the charity stripe, knocking down 30 of 68 field goal attempts in the victory and fighting off an Itawamba rally that saw the Greyhounds lead get cut to just five points in the second half.

Fatigue could’ve played a part in the shooting woes for the Greyhounds as ASU Mid-South’s victory over Itawamba wrapped up a four-game week that saw the Greyhounds guys go 3- 1. In fact, ASU Mid-South’s success this season can be traced back to the end of December as the Greyhounds have gone 7-1 dating back to a 76-64 victory over Champion Christian College on December 2nd.

Sophomore Montee Randall led the Greyhounds in the victory, recording a double-double by pumping in 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Dee Montgomery paced the Greyhounds on the scoreboard, pushing through 14 points to go along with 5 assists. Terrandus Smith pulled down 13 points and seven boards in the win and Trevor Banks finished with 10 points while K.J. Patrick and Terrikos Smith each chipped in 9 points each.

The Lady Greyhounds (87), on the other hand, were not so lucky, suffering a single-point loss to their counterparts from Itawamba.

Though that wasn’t for the effort of sophomore Alesha Penister who pumped in a career-high 33 points in the victory, including a pair of free throws with 6.1 second left to take a one-point lead. However, that was too much time left for Itawamba (6-4) as the home team knocked down a game-winning jump shot at the buzzer.

That final Itawamba shot overshadowed Penister’s shooting night which included sinking 7-of-11 shots from behind the arc as well as 10-of-12 free throws. Penister also grabbed 5 rebounds while dishing out 3 assists and snatching 2 steals.

By out-rebounding Itawamba 38-23 and racking up 21 team assists, most of the lines in the stat column would tell fans that the Lady Greyhounds won this contest. A common problem for the ASU Mid-South women reappeared though as the Lady Greyhounds committed 25 total turnovers.

Outside of Penister’s 33point performance, Teiangula Boston paced the Lady Greyhounds in scoring with 18 points while also pulling in a team-high 9 rebounds. Freshman De’Janice Hamilton flirted with a double-double, pumping in 10 points and snatching up 7 rebounds.

The Lady Greyhounds are now just 3-4 since the start of December. ASU Mid-South looked to get back on track with a home-game against North Arkansas College which was played after press time for this article.

The ASU Mid-South ladies return to action by traveling to Northwest Mississippi Community College this Thursday for a 5:00 p.m. tip-off and return to “The Dog House” on the campus of ASU Mid-South on February 1st to take on Crowley’s Ridge College JV for a 5:30 tip-off.

ASU Mid-South’s men are back on the road as well and return home to face their counterparts from Crowley’s Ridge College on January 29th at 6:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples