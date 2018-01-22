M©E©§C©IPE

MHS to offer new nontraditional route to graduation

HUB process provides alternate education path

www.msd3.org The Marion School District is partnering with ARCH Ford Educational Cooperative to bring The HUB Process to Marion High School. The program is an exciting way for students to explore alternative routes to graduation and become college and workforce ready.

The HUB’s goal is to serve as a 21st century learning process for students choosing a non-traditional route to their education, giving them the opportunity to actively participate in collaborative and connected learning environments that are technology-enhanced, so that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a world where change is constant and learning never stops.

Students will be identified and referred for placement to The Hub for qualifying characteristics that indicate the presence of at least two barriers to their success in traditional programs and are in need, based on those barriers, of a nontraditional route to continue their education in order to graduate, learn employability skills through our JAG (Jobs for Arkansas Graduates) programs, earn certificates of completion and associates degrees through their participa MHS

Continued from Page 1

tion in our partnering career centers, and learn valuable 21st century technology skills to prepare them for college and career readiness while still enrolled in high school.

In other district news:

• Marion School District recently received a $100,000 grant to implement a cyber-security program beginning next fall. Students enrolled in the course will acquire digital data problemsolving skills, working kowledge of ethical and social cyber responsibility, and will have the opportunity to receive certifications necessary to enter the cybersecurity workforce.

• Marion School District will partner with the Peer Power Foundation which employs over 100 college tutors to work as teaching assistants in public high school classrooms. A $30,000 onetime grant will be used for the pilot program slated to begin in the spring. More information can be found here: www.peerpowerfoundation.

org.

• Marion School District will partner with East Arkansas Family Health Center (EAFHC) to provide primary, preventative, and medical services as well as mental health services through our School-Based Health Center (SBHC). The SBHC will be located on the Marion High School campus and will feature three exam rooms, a reception/waiting area, an administration space, provider’s space, and a lab area.

From the Marion School District