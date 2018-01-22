Our View

Demster leaves Marion Chamber with a city poised for growth

Few, if any, Crittenden Countians can dispute the fact that Marion, the county’s second largest municipality and the county seat, has had an impressive and very successful economic development plan that has certainly attracted the attention of investors as well many families wanting to make this growing city their home.

Although Marion’s positive growth hasn’t included any major manufacturing operation or an industry, what city planners and leaders did manage to do was welcome two new motels, a new Walmart Neighborhood center and scores of new families wanting to build or purchase new homes. Marion’s aggressive economic development campaign has managed to attract the attention of interested investors and potential retailers from throughout the Delta region and well as the Mid South.

Much of the credit for Marion’s economic accomplishments can be attributed to city leaders working together with many local community leaders committed to positive and progressive growth.

One of those individuals is Marion’s outgoing Chamber of commerce President Mike Demster who took over the city’s economic development efforts in 2012 after having worked at the Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

Demster came to Marion when Crittenden County was economically struggling to get through a recession when there was absolutely no growth occurring.

Realizing the potential of taking full advantage of the opening of the new multimillion-dollar steel plant in nearby Osceola, Demster and other city leaders put together an aggressive awareness campaign designed to get the attention of the scores of high paid steel plant employees possibly interested in moving to Marion and into one of the upscale subdivisions such as River Trace.

While much has been accomplished since Demster came aboard there are several projects remaining, including a downtown revitalization project, the construction of a major overpass behind the new Walmart as well as a major state highway project that will completely transform Military Road from U.S. Highway 77 to the interstate.

As others before him Demster leaves behind many accomplishments as well as a list of uncompleted projects that will be addressed by someone new, someone with new ideas and a new vision of what Marion can become in the years ahead.

The city’s future economic growth also rest in the hands of those like Mayor Frank Fogleman, a positive chamber board, many community leaders, Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless, who is also the city’s fire chief as well as Marion School Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter, former president of Mid-South Community College, now ASUMid- South.

These proven leaders have already demonstrated their ability to take the bold steps necessary to move in a progressive direction. For example, Judge Wheeless is credited with bringing Baptist Hospital to Crittenden County and convince the Department of Corrections to take over the abandoned former Crittenden Regional Hospital in West Memphis. Dr. Fenter’s proven successes as former president of MSCC are certainly being reflected in his leadership as superintendent of the Marion Schools, and Mayor Fogleman’s successes, leadership and vision of the future are reflected in what Marion is today and what it will become in the future.

Demster’s departure creates an opportunity and one we know will be taken very seriously by those individuals within the community committed to a progressive economic plan.