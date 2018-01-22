Sometimes we just don’t take the time to think

Local Commentary Now what I mean by that statement is that we all are in such a hurry to move ahead in time, that sometimes we just let things that we should be thinking about get by us and we never bring it to mind anymore.

Now the ones that do that the most are the younger generation, and I know when I made that statement, some of you younger people jumped back and said, “Wait a minute, you old codger. I think all the time!”

Now let me say on the front end, I'm not just talking about the Millennial Generation, because at my age, just about everyone is younger than me, so the ones that I'm talking about is 55-and-younger. They haven’t gotten to the “sitting on the front porch with a cup of coffee in hand” age yet, so they, for the most part, are still sometimes thinking about how quick their old Chevy will go from zero-to-sixty and them wonderful sounding glasspacks when you really get down on that old accelerator from a dead stop.

Let me say, I lived through that time frame, so I know just what you are thinking, because I was there at one time in my life. Now you Millennials have totally different thoughts on your minds, and most of the time it is all about that new phone that is fixing to hit the market, or maybe all those wonderful apps that will make your life so much better — one push of the button and you are there, wherever “there” is.

Now let me say I like technology and what it's done for a better life for most of us, so by no means am I against it, just so I can plead my case ahead of time because of the direction my writing is going so no one gets mad at me. What I'm about to write about would hurt my feelings if I thought that all that might read this think that I'm beating a dead horse to death because of me covering the same issue over again.

What even got me to thinking about this was not too long ago, I read where someone wrote in and made a statement about my writing and the stand that I had taken on abortion and their take was it was better to abort one than for it to grow up and maybe end up in jail and on drugs and a lot of other things that happen in life and I must say with the world and this country like it is today there is a great possibility that it could happen but maybe not.

Now with me I preferred to think about it another way and that would be what if God had sent that little baby to grow up and become a great doctor that would discover the cure for cancer or a hundred other types of illnesses that plague the whole world. Or what if it was to grow up and become one of the greatest evangelist preachers that ever lived so that he could go all around the world telling people all over the world about the saving grace of the God in heaven, and I'm talking about the true living God of the whole universe and not just some god, so when you think about it that way it should give you pause and a new way to look at the killing of one of God's little miracles.

Remember the most important person ever born was to a virgin and just look what he was able to do for all of mankind on the whole face of the Earth for all eternity so we don't know just what the plans was for that little one that we just couldn't let live because it was just to much of a problem on society and on some of the people in their lives when if they had not got into that situation to start with they never would have had to make that decision. Always remember this, all life comes from God and sometime we as humans seem to mess some things up but if it is God's will to take that situation that more than likely should not have happened in the first place and do something with it that might change the whole world for the better then who are we as mere humans to undo what God put together.

Sometimes we forget that God doesn't want us to prevent one of his little miracles from coming to him because we never know what his plans are when he uses that little one. If you are truly worried that the unwanted that is on the way will end up being an inconvenient problem for us adults then think just a minute that it was the adults that caused it to become a reality in the first place? If you really believe in his word then he made sure on something that he had said and had someone write it down so that it would last through out time and it is still here right today and that would be what is called the Ten Commandments and one of those commandment is thou shall not kill which in it's original writing meant not to murder so you see what kind of destruction that we as a nation are playing with by standing by and applauding what nine people said was OK to do.

Let me say this about that particular subject as well: We find new ways every day to go against God and what he wants us as a country to do so that he can bless us again because of our desire to follow him and the direction that he wants us to go. When you look at man’s hardened heart, then that explains a lot of what we do and why we as a country like it so well, but remember this: At the end, it will not be something that we will be giddy about when he comes with his judgment. But I still love every one of you in the name of Jesus. Blessings to your loved ones also and if you have not taken that free gift yet, then maybe you will consider it.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

