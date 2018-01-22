Weather wreaks havoc on local basketball schedules

The snow and ice sent coaches into a frenzy as games were canceled and rescheduled last week

Winter weather rained down on Crittenden County last week, allowing students to enjoy not being in school, along with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, from January 12th through the 19th when students finally returned to school.

While many students and parents enjoyed the impromptu break by having snowball fights and making snow angels, the time out of school also meant time away from the court for Crittenden County’s basketball teams.

Forced to reschedule three games, Marion High School has been shuffling around its schedule in an attempt to make up contest. The Patriots and Lady Patriots were originally scheduled to take on Valley View on Jan. 12, when inclement weather caused those game to be rescheduled to last Wednesday. As another wave of snow and ice came through, however, those games were moved again and are now slated to take place this Wednesday with a 5 p.m. girls tip-off followed by a 6:30 p.m. boys game. While the Valley View games were being moved around, Marion was forced to reschedule another contest, setting back their matchups with Paragould, originally scheduled for this past Tuesday, until this past Saturday.

Marion practices were also limited due to the weather as athletic director Derek Harrell requested that players not be summoned to practice due to safety concerns on the local roads.

With all the time off, Lady Patriots head coach Shunda Johnson says she has grown ancy to get back to the normalcy of preparing her team for a run at another state championship.

“I can’t even remember having it where the weather was this bad in forever,” Johnson said. “When I say cabin fever has set in with me, it really has, and I can only imagine what it’s like for the kids. It’s not necessarily that I’m just so ready to get out and practice. It’s more that I’m ready to get back in the normal routine of working and preparing for games. There’s only so much television that you can watch before you want to get out.”

During their break, the head coach says she has stayed in communication with her players through a group text message and that assistant coach Ronaldo Clay has given the girls at-home exercises that they can do to stay in shape, though Johnson admits there is no way for the coaches to verify their players are following that guideline in their own homes.

While her team perhaps sat idly by awaiting the word that they can return to practice, Johnson’s mind has been on how she can strategically pause play when the Lady Patriots do return to the court to make up for the fatigue that a lack of practice may bring to her players.

“I think we may be a little out of sync, but I have five timeouts and I’ll have to try to use them to the best of my ability to keep us where we can get a breather,” Johnson said. “I’ll probably have to use two of them to where we can just get a breather. But, I feel like if we can utilize our bench then we’ll be ok. I’m assuming our chemistry will be out of sync, but when it comes down to the mechanics of shooting, that’s just muscle memory. So, that won’t be too bad.”

Johnson says the secret to finding that rhythm which has been so greatly disturbed will come from attacking the paint and that hopefully some easy buckets will help her team regain confidence.

“We’ll have to make sure that we go inside to the post players first and try to score around the basket so we can get a feel of it and hopefully the team chemistry will pick up as the game continues,” Johnson said.

The Marion boys were able to get one practice in under their belts, hitting the gym last Tuesday, before Harrell requested practices be canceled as well. Patriots head coach Nathan Clayborn says about seven players were able to come out to the team’s practice last week. Though his team did not meet again after Tuesday’s practice last week, the head coach hopes that from a year-round AAU schedule which most of his players play that the Patriots returned to the court in good shape when Marino took on Green County Tech last Friday.

“They play enough basketball year-round that you expect them to be in shape,” Clayborn said.

However, should any of his players lose a step while out of school, Clayborn believes that the excitement from returning to action should correct that issue.

“Once the game gets going and the adrenaline gets to rushing, I think they’ll be back with it,” Clayborn said. In West Memphis the Blue Devils and Lady Devils have been practicing, though they too had several games rearranged from the icy weather. A pair of games regularly scheduled for December 12th against Wynne got postponed to the next day with the delay mattering very little in the Blue Devils 72-47 victory and the Lady Devils 55-14 victory.

But a showdown against Valley View, originally slated for last Tuesday, was rescheduled and put off until this past Saturday.

The weather hasn’t just affected 6A competition in Crittenden County as Earle has perhaps been put out the most by the changes.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs have been forced to reschedule a combined six games due to the icy roads.

The Lady Bulldogs were only able to practice on Wednesday last week though some players couldn’t attend due to the weather conditions. Earle girl’s basketball head coach Corey Garrett says an extended layoff like the that is frustrating, especially for his 16-3 team.

“You’re always concerned when you’re not playing and you’re not practicing,” Garrett said. “There are some concerns about how your team will bounce back. So, yeah there’s some concerns, especially when you’re winning, and you want to keep that momentum.”

Both Earle teams have already rescheduled their nixed games with East Poinsett County and Bay. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will make up their contest against East Poinsett County, originally scheduled for Jan. 12, on Jan. 23, at East Poinsett County and the teams will make up their game against Bay, first slated for last Tuesday, in Earle on Jan. 27.

Earle will also try to reschedule last Thursday’s cancellation against Cross County, though a date has not been set yet.

The contest against Bay is not a conference contest and therefor could be left off the schedule, but the value of playing last seasons’ Class A girls basketball champion is too great to pass up, according to Garrett.

“It’s a measuring stick for both coaches, so we do want to get it in,” Garrett said.

If the weather cooperates this week, both Marion teams will hosts Wynne this Tuesday, both West Memphis teams will travel to Forrest City this Tuesday and both Earle teams will travel to East Poinsett County in a make-up game.

By Collins Peeples