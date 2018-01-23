Blue Devils win two

West Memphis has successful weekend with victories against Valley View, Paragould

WM School District Marcus Brown hasn't stretched his team's defense the full 94 feet that much this season, but in the last two weeks he's used it to overwhelm two Class 5A teams.

Last Saturday at Lehr Arena, Brown put on the full-court press and his guys darted from sideline to sideline and baseline to baseline to force 11 Valley View turnovers in less than seven minutes on the way to a 66-42 Blue Devil win over the Blazers.

The game was made up from last Tuesday's postponement due to snow and ice.

On Friday, the Blue Devils (16-2 overall, 9-1 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) mercy-ruled Paragould 5023 with another strong defensive effort, albeit from half-court proportions.

For the most part, Brown, in his first year at the helm, remains mum on his team's new defensive weapon, perhaps to use it as a surprise late-season option against top competition.

'Let's just say we don't like the (opposition) to get comfortable on offense,' said Brown. 'The kids like to get up and down the floor and we like to get other teams out of their comfort zone.'

The press was only used for seven minutes of the second quarter and it produced the aforementioned 12 turnovers, but the Blue Devils were just as effective in their half-court schemes. They forced 26 Valley View turnovers and they were responsible to forcing the normally slowpaced Blazers to play at a tempo they were unfamiliar with.

After building a 16-6 lead one quarter into it, the ballhawking Blue Devils stretched the cushion to 339 just five minutes into the second quarter. West Memphis led 38-17 at halftime.

'Our second quarter was very solid all the way around,' Brown stated. 'We hit a lull in the third quarter, I think, because we had just played a full game less than 12 hours earlier.'

Indeed the Blue Devils were sluggish in the third quarter, allowing the Blazers to make it a singledigit game (46-37) heading into the final eight minutes. But the hosts summoned up enough energy in the final quarter to once again put the brakes on Valley View's offense, which is derived from an inside-out approach with 6-foot-8 center Reed Graddy, who led all scorers with 17 points, hitting from around the rim and also kicking it out for his three-point shooters, who canned four treys in the third quarter alone during the surge.

'Kids aren't used to backto- back games, but we'll have to do that when we get to the state tournament,' Brown added. 'Valley View had to play back-to-back, too. Today, we just had to play our way through the fatigue.'

The Blue Devils increased their lead back over 20 points in the fourth quarter thanks to 8 of 14 shooting from the field. They held Valley View scoreless the final 3:38 of the game.

Sophomore Chris Moore was one of five Blue Devils in double figures with 14 points. The 6-foot-6 post player also had 10 rebounds before exiting the game when he hurt his knee going up for a dunk in the fourth quarter.

Blue Devil coaches said the injury wasn't serious and that Moore would be a go for tonight's game at Forrest City.

Curtis Washington added 12 points for West Memphis while Zachary Byrd and Cavin Paige had 11 apiece. Sidney Stinson pumped in 10 points. Paige also added 5 assists and only 2 turnovers.

On Friday night, the Blue Devils held Paragould to only three field goals through three quarters.

C.J. Prackett led West Memphis with 12 points while Washington scored 10.

By Billy Woods