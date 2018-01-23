Bulldogs scrape past Mustangs

Earle senior Quavonn Williams led the team in scoring, earning 20 points in the victory

sports@theeveningtimes.com It wasn’t the way head coach Billy Murray would have drawn it up, but Murray and the Earle Bulldogs (12-6 overall) managed to reel off the victory regardless, downing the Buffalo Island Central Mustangs (8-9) 51-42 in Earle last Friday night.

“I thought we should’ve shot a whole lot better than that there,” Murray said. “Free throws were terrible. Shooting percentage was terrible. Our rebounding was terrible, and we still won the game by nine points. So, if we could just get anything going right for us, we’ll be alright.”

The Bulldogs shot just 35 percent from the field, knocking down 17 out of 48 attempts, and sank 12 out of 19 free throws. Earle’s shooting woes were, in part, brought on by a Mustang’s defensive scheme which Murray hadn’t accounted for. The visitors ran a triangular defense, while playing manto- man on Earle captain Travonta Doolittle and senior small forward Quavonn Williams.

“They had a great game plan when they came in,” Murray said. “They put a box around Doolittle. It was a triangletwo. So, they took two people away and played 3-on-3 basketball. I hadn’t seen that coming, but we adjusted to it and we should’ve beat them a lot worse.”

Unfazed by the unforeseen look, however, was Williams who pumped in 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half.

“Everybody came out thinking Doolittle was the only who can shoot the ball,” Murray said. “Now, they know Quavonn Williams can shoot the ball.”

While the new scheme from Buffalo Island Central admittingly surprised Murray, the head coach isn’t shocked that the Mustangs, who Earle defeated four days prior 6351, would pull out all their stops in the second matchup between the current 2A state champion Bulldogs.

“My players got to understand, every team we play gets up for Earle,” Murray said. “Everybody wants to beat Earle. Everybody uses Earle as a measuring stick. BIC comes here and really wanted to knock us off. If they knock us off, they get propelled up in the rankings. My players played too laxed. They thought they got it made and didn’t play hard. They play for the crowd. The more crowd and family that shows up, the worse we play. I think we play better on the road than at home.”

Murray confessed it was nice for his team to be playing in their home arena, following a week that saw almost no practice and three games be reshuffled due to snow and ice.

“We had people out for three or four days in that weather and we couldn’t get to the gym,” Murray said. “BIC got their four-wheelers and fourwheel drives and everything. They can get to the gym. My kids live out in Hughes and drive from Hughes all the way in through the ice and snow… You’re risking your life if you slip on that ice and whatever. So, I thought it best just to wait until the ice melted to come in and play, and we played today without practicing. We ain’t practiced since last week… So, saying that, I’m proud of my kids and the effort they made.”

However, at least one Earle player took the court with more than weather and lack of practice on his mind. Earle senior and captain Doolittle played Friday night despite the death of his father earlier last week. Though the Mustangs defensive scheme and, assumingly, the death of his father played a part in hindering his performance as Doolittle scored just 5 points while snagging 5 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists, his head coach praises the senior for his decision to take the court at all.

“He’s been struggling lately,” Murray said. “He hasn’t had his game going. You know, he’s going through a lot of things right now with the death of his father. That weighs heavy on any kid’s mind. But, you know, he ain’t got his whole spirit into (the game). Hopefully, he’ll bounce back once everything gets settled, after the funeral and everything, but, right now, he’s doing what he can do. Really, I didn’t expect him to play this week. I thought he would take this whole week off because, if my father dies, I’m not going to the gym. I’m in mourning and grieving. And, he chose to play, and I think that takes a lot for a kid to lose a loved one and go ahead and play… I can’t say enough for him. The kid’s got the heart of a lion. He’s got a lot of fight in him.”

The Bulldogs resume action this Tuesday as Earle travels to East Poinsett County (11-6) in a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples