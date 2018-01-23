Third time’s the charm

Marion holds off Paragould in triple- overtime as sophomore Detrick Reeves pumps in 37 total points and senior Martinez Harper drills 21

sports@theeveningtimes.com It took four quarters and three extra periods, but the Marion Patriots finally edged out the visiting Paragould Rams last Saturday with a 92-86 tripleovertime victory.

With the Patriots (10-7 overall, 4-5 6A/5A-3 Conference) trailing by six and only three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Paragould (810, 2-8) seemingly had Marion on the ropes and ready for a knockout punch.

Sophomore Detrick Reeves, however, saw things differently. Marion’s lead scorer grabbed two offensive rebounds before finally drawing contact and sinking a pair of free throws to trim the Rams’ advantage to 64-60 with 2:59 left in regulation.

Following a steal by sophomore point guard Makyi Boyce, Reeves banked in another bucket before dropping in a layup to tie the contest up at 64 with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter. Those three baskets were just six of the super sophomore’s 37 total points.

While that point total may seem gaudy to the casual Patriots basketball fan, Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn has come to expect nothing less from his premier guard.

“If he’s not doing that then I’m going to be upset,” Clayborn said. “That’s what I expect from him every game.” Reeves performance didn’t end with the buzzer signifying the end of regulation. The Marion sophomore went on to pump in 14 of his 37 total points in the overtime periods, including a free throw line jumper to tie the contest up at 84 in the third overtime after the Patriots trailed 84-80 with just two minutes remaining in the final stanza.

Ending the game on a 12-2 run in the final two minutes, Marion certainly turned on the burners late. Though, that energy may have come from coasting the majority of regulation, according to Clayborn.

“Man, we just played with more energy and more intensity (in overtime),” Clayborn said. “The first three quarters it was like we were just out there going through the motions. We finally picked it up and got some sense of urgency about us. When we play with urgency, we can play. The first three quarters, it looked like we were just going through the motions, like we were just here.”

Helping ignite that second half energy for the Patriots, Clayborn reinserted Marion senior Kindylen Roberts into the game midway through the fourth quarter and the Marion forward responded, interjecting a new energy into his team on his way to completing a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“He’s our spark plug,” Clayborn said. “He comes off the bench. Well, he started today, but he comes off the bench to bring energy, bring intensity and bring defense and he brought it in the fourth quarter. Like I said, they figured it out and got going.”

However, without the play of Marion senior guard Martinez Harper, the second half efforts of Reeves and Roberts would have likely been for nil. As Reeves struggled to find his shot in the first half, scoring on four points in the first two quarters, and Roberts added just two field goals, the Marion senior put the Patriots on his back to a tune of 13 first half points, keeping the Patriots in the game, only down 36-32 at halftime. Though quieted in the third quarter, Harper reemerged in the third overtime. As the Patriots clung to a slight 86-84 lead with 1:17 left, the Marion senior knocked down a pair of free throws, followed by a layup, to increase the Patriots advantage to 90-84 with just 33 seconds left and seal the Marion win. Harper finished the night with 21 points.

Clayborn says developing a hot hand for Harper was the game plan all along.

“He’s a senior guy and we knew from the beginning that they couldn’t stay in front of him,” Clayborn said. “So, I said, ‘Stay in attack mode,’ and he kept attacking.”

The win over Paragould came a day after Marion was dismantled by Green County Tech (11-6, 5-6) on the road 85-57. A week without practice due to snow and ice along with the 28-point loss on Friday night caused Clayborn to call for a practice Saturday morning prior to the Paragould game.

“Man, we’re just working,” Clayborn said. “We’re just trying to find a way to get this thing going. We hadn’t practiced in seven days. We had to come in here and practice today because we looked bad yesterday. So, we actually had a two-hour practice before the game just to try to get something going.” However, in hindsight, Clayborn isn’t sure if the Saturday morning practice helped or hindered his team.

“I don’t know,” Clayborn said. “I know we got up more shots. We still didn’t shoot it better. So, maybe it hurt us. I don’t know.”

Overall, the Patriots knocked down 38 of 85 shots, good for a 45 percent day from the field, but only 13 of 21 free throws. Four of those baskets and six of those free throws, however, did come in the third overtime as Marion iced the victory.

Paragould managed to shoot 40 percent from the field on 68 shots while knocking down 81 percent of their attempts form the charity stripe.

The Patriots caused 18 total Paragould turnovers, including nine Marion steals, while only giving it away to the Rams 14 times, and Marion won the battle of boards, hauling in 34 rebounds to Paragould’s 29.

Following the extensive contest, Marion gets a brief breather before hosting Wynne (5-13, 2-8) tonight at Patriots Arena for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

By Collins Peeples