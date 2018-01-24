Devils domain goes viral

West Memphis High School sports news can now also be accessed on the school’s website

WM School District Blue Devil sports fans hungering for quicker, more up-to-date coverage along with easier accessibility can now follow their favorite high school team on a new website.

Blue Devil Sports can be accessed on the web via the West Memphis School District website (www.wmsd.net). Click on the 'athletics' icon for news on any sport.

The web site already has coverage on this week's basketball games. For basketball games on Tuesday nights, fans can expect to see game stories and multiple color high-resolution photos by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. For Friday night games, the coverage will be complete by 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The immediacy of the coverage will be more important when West Memphis hosts the Class 6A state tournament Feb.

28-March 3 at Lehr Arena. Game coverage will be posted almost immediately after the games.

By Billy Woods