Greyhounds quiet potent Pioneers offense

The ASU Mid- South men snagged 59 rebounds while holding North Arkansas College to just 33 percent shooting from the field

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The North Arkansas College Pioneers (14-4 overall) entered The Dog House on the campus of ASU Mid-South last Saturday with the nation’s third-highest coring offense, pumping in 102.5 points per contest, but it was the second-half offensive prowess of the home team that led the ASU Mid-South Greyhounds (13-4) to a 97-86 NJCAA Region 2 victory.

Though trailing 42-39 after a buzzer-beating three-ball by the Pioneers to end the first half, the Greyhounds roared back by knocking down 58 second- half points on their way to victory while the Pioneers only managed to put up 44 in the later stanza.

The limited day scoring for North Arkansas wasn’t for a lack of trying, however, as the visitors put up 88 total shots, but were only successful on 29 of those attempts, leading to a lowly 33 percent field-goal percentage. One-out-ofthree isn’t bad for some things, but scoring wise that number is far below the 49.6 percent field-goal percentage the Pioneers averaged heading into Saturday’s contest.

Included in that number was a subpar performance from beyond the arc for North Arkansas, who only converted 27.8 percent of their deep balls against the Greyhounds, compared to their season average of 33 percent.

While they only caused nine Pioneer turnovers, most of the Greyhounds defensive success came from ASU Mid-South’s ability to control the boards and limit possessions as the home team hauled in 59 total rebounds to North Arkansas’ 44.

Leading the ASU Mid-South on the glass and at the rim were a duo of double- double performances with sophomore guard Terrandus Smith recording 15 points and 11 rebounds and 6-foot-8 freshman forward Kameron Rose pushing through 12 points, including 10 in the second half, while picking up 12 boards.

Also leading the Greyhounds charge in the second half, sophomore guard Montee Randle scored 12 of his 14 total points. Randale also hauled in 7 rebounds.

Four more Greyhounds contributed double-digit scoring performances, including sophomore forward K.J. Patrick who pumped in a game-high 19 points. Sophomore guard Dee Montgomery contributed 14 points while sophomore guard Terrikous Smith scored 11 points and sophomore postman Trevor Banks flirted with a double- double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 8 rebounds.

The home-win over North Arkansas marked the first game in an eventful weekplus for the Greyhounds, as ASU Mid-South plays five games in the nine days following last Saturday’s contest, including three games in four games in four different states. The Greyhounds left the confines of The Dog House and traveled to Paducah, Kentucky last Monday to take on West Kentucky.

From there, ASU Mid-South heads to Northwest Mississippi Community College on Thursday before stopping by Rhodes College on Saturday and returning home Monday, January 29th, for a matchup against Crowley’s Ridge College JV at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lady Greyhounds did not enjoy the same success at home this past Saturday against their counterparts from North Arkansas College, falling to the eight ranked Lady Pioneers 65-51.

Though the Lady Greyhounds (8-8) led the Lady Pioneers (11-5) after three quarters, 49-41, the ASU Mid-South women could only manage 12 fourth-quarter points and watch helplessly as the visitors knocked down seven field goals and convert 7of-10 free throw attempts during a 24-12 run to clinch the NJCAA Region 2 victory.

A pair of double-double performances by the duo of Hannah Villines and Maya Hood led the North Arkansas College women in the win, pumping in 28 and 19 points and grabbing 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Again, an outstanding scoring performance from Alesha Penister fell by the waste side as the sophomore guard, who knocked down 33 points in another Lady Greyhounds loss prior to last Saturday’s game, pushed through 22 points. Sophomore guard Summer Abram also dished out a double-digit scoring effort, chipping in 15 points in the loss with sophomore center Teiangula Boston contributed nine points.

The loss marked the third time this season the Lady Greyhounds have fallen victim to back-to-back defeats. The ASU Mid-South women look to get back on track this Thursday as the Lady Greyhounds travel to Northwest Mississippi Community College for a 5:00 p.m. tip-off.

If the Lady Greyhounds are to find their rhythm soon, it will have to be on the road, where the team is 4-3 this season, as ASU Mid-South looks to endure four road-games before returning home on February 15th to host National Park College for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

The tie-breaking loss also sends the Lady Greyhounds to North Arkansas College on Saturday, March 3rd for the NJCAA Region 2 playoff game which will decide which team advances to the district playoffs and which team’s season comes to an end.

By Collins Peeples