MOIROSCOIFE

For Thursday, January 25, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a pleasant, upbeat day. Nevertheless, you might briefly want to tell someone off! Don't do it, because there really is no upside to this. Put a lid on it.

You might be impulsive today when it comes to spending money. Guard against this, because this is not something you like to do.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign and opposite fiery Mars briefly. Unfortunately, this can trigger volatile arguments! It's best to be patient, if only for a short while.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you feel riled up about something, especially when it comes to a co-worker. today. Don't get your belly in a rash. Let it go, because whatever irritates you will be gone very quickly.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A conversation with a female acquaintance might irritate you. Nevertheless, don't alienate someone (he or she will remember it forever) simply because you can't resist sending them a zinger. Bite your tongue.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Be patient with parents and bosses today, because you might have a quarrel with someone in a position of power. Don't throw your weight around. Think of your own best interests.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might impulsively decide to travel somewhere today. You also might enter into a discussion about politics or religion. Don't alienate others. Just listen (if you can).

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and differing values might flare up into an argument early in the day. Don't get sucked into this. Maintain your cool.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Avoid arguments with close friends, family members and partners, because it's easy to fall into this trap today. But the temptation will be brief! Mum's the word.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Be patient with co-workers today to avoid arguments, especially earlier in the day. Don't throw your weight around. Be a role model. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Lovers' quarrels might occur today. Likewise, relationships with your kids might also flare up in an angry way – but they will subside quickly. Don't take anything to heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Family disputes might take place this morning, especially with a female family member. Don't even go there. Give these disagreements a wide berth, because later in the day, everything will be just fine.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are vigorous, energetic and bold. (And yes, rebellious!) You are self-confident, and you love a challenge. This is a wait-and-see year – more slower paced. You need rest and rejuvenation. It's a time of cooperation with others. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful toward others. Be calm, cool and pleasant.

