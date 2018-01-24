New stop sign stirring up trouble in Marion

Facebook post sparks debate, discussion among concerned residents

A few months ago, the City of Marion erected a pair of stop signs at the intersection of Judge Smith Drive and L.P. Mann Drive, creating a three-way stop at the busy thoroughfare. Trouble is, some motorists seem not to have noticed.

“I am so tired of watching vehicles blow through the stop sign at Judge Smith and L P Mann,” Julie Kuhn wrote on the Marion Police Department’s Facebook wall over the weekend. “This white pick up truck with a white cab was driving so fast that If I had turned left off L P Mann he would have slammed right into me. I blew my horn before he even got to the stop sign but did not even attempt to slow down. I hate this. Someone is really going to get hurt one of these times.”

As is often the case with social media, others were quick to join in the discussion.

“I live on L P Mann and I know the feeling,” wrote Leigh Kirtley. “Last night I was at a stop sign about to turn from Judge Smith onto L P Mann. I saw a car coming in the opposite direction. I just knew that they were not going to stop and sure enough they did not. Glad I waited before turning. I too blew my horn at them.”

Of course, there were points on both sides of the issue.

“Because forever there hasn’t been one there and it's one of those tiny ones,” explained Joe Douglas. “Those of us who rarely drive down some of these roads that have never had a stop sign aren't looking for the baby stop signs Marion has popped up everywhere.”

And that, naturally, sparked rebuttals.

“This is not an excuse,” replied Kayce Patton. “I drive to other cities all the time that I’m not familiar with but I’m still looking for traffic signs. If you’re paying attention, you’ll see it regardless.”

She did agree that putting a new stop sign up often results in drivers paying no attention to them, adding, “I lived in Bayou Vista when the extra stop signs were put up. We moved in October but people still continued to run the stop sign in front of my house. It had been there for two years at that point.”

Another point raised…

“It's against intuition to have a 3-way stop. Common sense says the thru street has the right of way,” posted Lannie Lancaster. “Not sure using stops signs to enforce speed limits makes a lot of sense.” While that particular statement may be true, Kuhn noted, “A stop sign is a stop sign no matter if it’s a three way stop or NOT.”

The “shorty” stop signs have popped up in several locations around Marion over the past two years, ostensibly to slow motorists who choose to ignore the 25 MPH speed limit in place on every city street, along with several speed bumps or speed humps.

The most frequent excuse for running the new signs was simple habit.

“In all fairness, there are those of us who have lived here our entire lives, driven that road countless times, walked that way to school everyday… it's new,” wrote Jenna Bailey. “And there's a learning curve. It still feels so wrong to me to stop right in the middle of L.P. Mann. That being said, you notice it a handful of times and you should remember it's there BECAUSE it's out if the norm. I'm not sure exactly how long it's been up, but it'll take time before people are used to it… it's almost muscle memory… it feels wrong to stop there.”

“They put up stop signs willy nilly then expect everyone to see them,” said Amanda Beck.

“I ran the ones in my neghborhood until i just happened to notice them,” admitted Robert Perry.

Plenty of solutions were offered, ranging from installing a flashing light on the signs to painting “STOP” on the road in bright white letters to “Maybe some cops should sit there to ticket people.”

But it was Glenna Hughes who offered perhaps the most precient insight…

“This stop sign,” she noted, “is a lot easier to see if people are not going 45 in a 25 speed zone.”