Shabaka Afrika slams claims against local NAACP

County chapter president decries ‘ salacious and slanderous gossip’ against group and its officers

Following a claim sent in to “Text the Times” from a purported Crittenden County NCAAP member looking for a refund, Chapter president Shabaka Afrika took to his computer to compose a blast email response countering those claims.

“Dear Sir, Hundreds of people who have paid their $30.00 fee to Shabaka, President of the local NAACP or Rubye Johnson the Vice President desire to know when we will get our money refunded back since they have not been recognized by the National Headquarters since 2015,” read the text. “We have paid dues in 2015, 2016, and 2017, but none of us knew that they were not sending our money to National Headquarters.

They have been giving us a bogus membership card with their name on it and also put the National Board Chairpersons name on it without the Chairpersons permission.

When we called National Headquarters the Membership department said they had no record of us paying and that if we were given a card, it must have been one that the local President and Vice President made up on their own without the permission of National Headquarters. Where is our money and how do we get it refunded. They have continued to recruit members and have taken peoples dues money and never mentioned that they were no longer recognized by the National Organization.

They should have offered us the opportunity to send our money to National when they found out 3 years ago that they were no longer recognized.

Instead they kept soliciting memberships and taking funds and nobody knows where our money is. None of us who attended meetings previously were even given a Treasurers report.

They are still trying to have events and meetings.

They need to set up a date at a neutral local place and give out refunds in cash to everyone they have falsely take dues from for the last 3 years and also need to apologize publicly for treating everyone that way.

NAACP has never represented with this type of behavior! HELP US GET OUR HARD EARNED MONEY BACK!!!!”

In response to the text, Afrika wrote the following, sent to dozens of individuals and organizations on his mailing list: From the Crittenden County NAACP to Text the Times: The Evening Times once again prints salacious and slanderous gossip about the crittenden county naacp, and its officers!

WHY?

The Person or persons who's message appeared in your Thursday's (January 18) Evening Tmes paper in the Text the Times section regarding the status of the Crittenden County NAACP was either misinformed or just plain lying.

Everything that was written about the CCounty NAACP, and its officers in the January 18 Text the Times article was either misinformation, disinformation, or a half truth… In other words, all lies. This case has been argued, and settled in court more than once, and the CCounty NAACP has won each time. Wonder why?

For information for those who are interested, go to www.crittendencountynaacp. com (circuit court order of September 2, 2015), and then google arkansasappealscourtcrittendencountynaacp (April 15, 2017 Arkansas Court of Appeals affirms/upholds the September 2, 2015 circuit court order). This will clarify issues regarding the legitimacy of the CCounty NAACP, its membership, and its charter. This should be simple enough for anyone who is truly and honestly interested. These baseless claims outlined in the Text the Times article on 1/18/18 have been presented and debunked in court several times. Mr. Editor your suggestion that these baseless claims against the CCounty NAACP and its officers might rise to the level of fraud is quite frankly irresponsible. Mr.

editor, isn't it interesting that the court views the behavior of the CCounty NAACP and its primary officers completely different than you and the complainant does. Wonder why that is? Mr. editor we submit to all that the court in this case is concerned with justice while you, and the complaintant only seek to do damage to, and invalidate the CCounty NAACP, and its officers.

Those who continually attempt to besmirch the character of CCounty NAACP officers have a motive…..They want the money that the courts have ordered paid to the CCounty NAACP, and they cannot 'get at' that money without first slandering the names, and character of its officers.

Those who carry those LIBELOUS messages in print, and by word of mouth want to see the CCounty NAACP and its officers invalidated also because they have determined that a stable CCounty NAACP represents a viable threat to their political and material interests.

To the editor as a point of clarification….The Charter of the CCounty NAACP was never revoked. A letter from the national NAACP dated October 26, 2011 did make that claim, but they did not have the legal authority to do so. If the editor will recall, the Times printed the letter, but on November 4, 2011 the court reminded the National NAACP that it had absolutely no authority over the affairs of the CCounty NAACP… That in fact only the court did. So sir you are incorrect when you said 'I can confirm that they definitely had their charter revoked back in 2012 etc, etc, etc'.

Also, there is no such thing as having an NAACP chapter restored on the 'state level' as you said Mr editor, as charters are issued by the national office only.. Also Mr editor there is no such thing as a 'rouge' chapter as you have repeatedly referred to the CCounty NAACP as.

Your term 'rouge' in this instance seems to be designed deliberately to demean, and to devalue the Crittenden County NAACP as well as the personal character of its office.

Since we at the CCounty NAACP are sure that your readers as well as you the Evening Times editor are far more interested in the facts rather than salacious gossip please contact the Arkansas NAACP State president Mr. Dale Charles. His email is dcharles56@sbcglobal.net.

His phone number is 501376-7399. His mailing address is P.O. BOX 1933, Little Rock, AR. 722031933. Surely the state president should be able to clarify this matter to yawl's satisfaction.

Mr. editor, as we recall, the Evening Times neglected to ever explain to its readers that the court ruled back on November 4, 2011 that the national NAACP did not have the authority to revoke, or to suspend the charter of the CCounty NAACCP. Mr editor you now have the opportunity clarify your error. If you or any of your readers have any additional questions or concerns regarding the status of the CCounty NAACP, its charter, membership cards, or purpose/vision, please contact us at our office located at 812, East Broadway in West Memphis, AR, or call us at 870-735-1212 Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM, or email us at shabaka50@aol.com, or write us at P.O. Box 1101, West Memphis, AR.

72303. Please visit our website at www.crittendencountynaacp. com Anyone who is seriously interested in this issue can go to the Crittenden County Circuit Court and ask to review this entire case file. Ask for Hubert Bass as member, and chairman of the Crittenden County NAACP Election Supervisory Committee vs Willa Catha-Jones in her official Capacity as the President of the Crittenden County NAACP. Later the National NAACP enters as a 3rd party, and even later Willa Catha Jones' name drops off.

The case number is CV210-757. This case starts with an Injunction filed on December 30, 2010. If anyone wants clarification about this case you have been provided with several different avenues to find out.

To all; If you just want to slander the CCounty NAACP, and its officers, please be forewarned that you could find yourself with the expense of defending yourself in court. YOUR CHOICE!

Afrika closed his manifesto with an invitation…

JOIN YOUR CRITTENDEN COUNTY NAACP TODAY, AND BECOME THE SOLUTION. MEMBERSHIP IS ONLY $30 PER YEAR!!!!!!!

With respect, Shabaka Afri'ka, CCounty NAACP president.