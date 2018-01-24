Tigers duo roars into Super Bowl 52

Each side of this year’s big game will be represented at a critical position by a former Memphis Tiger

sports@theeeveningtimes.com

The slate for Super Bowl 52 is set and, though the game is being held in Minnesota, it will have distinct southern charm to it as two former Memphis Tigers represent the University of Memphis in and undoubtedly have an impact on the big game.

The downside to that, one of those players will go home singing the blues as the former Tigers square off against each other at the same position. Fourthround pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, kicker Stephen Gostkowski will boot field goals and extra points for the New England Patriots while rookie kicker and fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Jake Elliot looks to have the hot foot for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the two are both products of the University of Memphis, there is where the similarities end.

Over the past 12 seasons, Gostkowski’s success has been well documented.

The former Tigers, who has spent his entire career in New England, has swung his foot to a tune of 87.6 percent on field goals throughout his NFL career, pushing through 340 of 388 total attempts which, along with 593-of-599 extra-point attempts, tallies up to a total of 1,613 total points. That number represents the all-time leading margin of points scored by any New England player.

Gostkowski has played in every game of his 12-season career, excluding his 2010 campaign he missed half the season due to injury. The 33-year-old kicker is coming off his second most efficient season, converting 37 of his 40 field goal attempts in the regular season for a 92.5 field-goal percentage.

That number is only slightly behind his 2013 season when he kicked in 38-of-41 field goal attempts for a 92.7 field-goal percentage.

One of those 37 made field goals in 2017 was from 62 yards out though, good for the longest made field goal of 2017.

That 62-yarder barley edged out Elliot, who became a well-known name in the NFL after knocking through a 61yard bomb for the Eagles in Week 3 against the New York Giants.

That was only the second game for the 23-year-old rookie placekicker who was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals before being cut in the preseason and picked up by Philadelphia after Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Tiger-turned-Eagle went on to convert 26 of his 31 total field goal attempts on the season, good for a 83.9 field-goal percentage, and 39-of-42 extra-point attempts. Elliot proved his 61-yard field goal wasn’t a fluke, carrying showing off his strong leg throughout the 2017 season with five field goals of 50-plus yards, out of six attempts, including a 53yard field goal this past Sunday in the Eagles 38-7 win over Minnesota in the NFC Championship game.

At the University of Memphis, Elliot never missed a kick, putting the ball through the uprights on all of his 202 attempts, including a 56-yard shot that set a school-record for the longest made field goal by a Tigers placekicker.

The former record holder; Stephen Gostkowski with a 53-yard field goal in 2005.

The two former Tigers take the field for the first time together in game action in Super Bowl 52 which is set to kickoff February 4th at 5:30 p.m. in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will be aired on NBC.

It won’t be decided until the coin flip which former Tiger will be putting their laces through the pigskin to start the game.

By Collins Peeples