‘Ask the Gc

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Q: Andre likes to fish at the pier on Tilden Rodgers lake. He has a 'magic' bait that really catches fish. He wants to know if he can clean his fish on the pier and is it OK to throw the heads and guts into the lake?

A: This would not violate any AGFC codes. However, I would discourage this because the fisherman should keep in mind that this is a public city owned park that is used by many other people besides fisherman. This

activity could generate complaints from the public to the City especially if they do not clean up their mess. Nobody wants to walk around that park and see discarded fish parts in the lake.

Q: Billy Wayne wants to know if it is legal to headlight deer and rabbits at night if he does not have a gun in the truck? He likes to photograph wild game. He does have a hunting license.

A: No, per AGFC Code 05.03 (Use of Artificial Lights to View or Locate Wildlife Prohibited) it is unlawful to shine artificial lights from any public road, or any wildlife management area, for viewing or locating wildlife.

Answers provided by Sgt. Andy Smith Law Enforcement, District D-l.

Louie. smith@ agfc. ar. go v I Phone: (877) 734-4581, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, East Central Regional Office, 1201 Hwy. 49 N., Brinkley, AR 72021, www.agfc.com.

Sgt. Andy Smith