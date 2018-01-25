MMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

TATUMJS (Apri 2® to Mæy M

For Friday, January 26, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Count to three before you say anything to bosses, parents or anyone in a position of authority today, because it's very easy to mouth off and then regret what you said. (You know who you are.)

This is an accident-prone day! Furthermore, expect delays and cancellations throughout all forms of transportation, as well as school schedules. Prepare for the unexpected.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Double-check all details regarding insurance issues, taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property today, because something unusual might create a glitch. Don't be caught napping!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Be patient with partners and close friends today, because they might say something that shocks you. Or perhaps they will explode about something. Be the calm voice in the storm.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your work routine will be interrupted today by computer crashes, machinery breakdowns, staff shortages, canceled

CANCE1R (Jam® 21 to JMy 22) to Anns. 22)

meetings – it will be something. Give yourself some wiggle room to cope.

)§©pt 21 VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Parents should be extra vigilant today, because this definitely is an accident-prone day for children. Know where they are at all times. It's also a rocky day for romance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Small appliances might break down today, or minor breakages could occur. Family arguments might gAOTTAffiHUS (N©v„ 22 to Bsc. 21) break out. Yes, it's that kind of day. Easy does it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day. Slow down and be mindful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today. You might find money, or you might lose money. Something you own might be lost, stolen or broken. Stay alert!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It's easy to speak without thinking today, because you feel impulsive and in a hurry. This is not wise. Catch yourself before you go out on a limb.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you are restless and ready to act without checking things out first. Don't do this. Find out which way the wind is blowing before you do anything.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) A friend, especially someone younger, might surprise you today. Keep your ear to the ground and your eyes open. Expect someone to throw you a curveball. Just be ready.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a childlike quality that attracts others toward you. You are adventurous and you love to learn. This is a busy, social year when you will live life to the fullest! It's also a fun-loving year! You will want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have. Focus on the positive. Expect increased popularity and warm friendships that will delight.

TAURUS April 20 to May 20)