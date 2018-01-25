Lady Devils win on the road

West Memphis gets 25 from Hazley against Forrest City

WM School District FORREST CITY — The West Memphis Lady Devils are gaining some steam as the regular season heads into its final month.

Sophomore Aryah Hazley poured through a gamehigh 25 points as the Lady Devils won their fifth in the last six games in a 6354 victory at Forrest City Tuesday night.

An improved Forrest City club gave the West Memphis girls a run for their money all night, although the Lady Devils led from wire to wire.

The visitors held two 10point leads and an a 12point lead in the first half, but had to hold off a stubborn Forrest City bunch in the final two quarters. West Memphis (11-9 overall, 7-4 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) scored the game's final six points to cinch the victory.

'We made enough plays down the stretch,' said Lady Devil head coach Shelia Burns. 'We didn't do a good job, however, of getting into our four-corner offense in the final minutes. I wasn't real pleased with if, but we normally run it a lot better.'

Forrest City's Kourtney Blanchett canned a threepointer with 1:53 to play in the game to cut West Memphis' lead to 57-54.

The Lady Devils answered with a free throw from senior guard Tatyana Burks, who scored 12 points on the night. The game could have gotten more chippy for the West Memphis girls when sophomore center Tierra Bradley fouled out with 1:18 to play, but Aniayah Dean hit a layup with 1:08 to play and then Hazley drained two free throws with 40 seconds to play to cinch the game.

'Forrest City's hard to shake,' said Burns. 'I guess they just match up so well with us. We've had to fight to the wire in both games against them this year.'

Hazley has been West Memphis' leading scorer in almost every game this year, but even in games like Tuesday against Forrest City it seems she is getting more support, especially down the stretch, from players like Burks, Bradley and junior forward Kenya Freeman.

'That's what we've been stressing in practice,' said Burns. 'Anybody that can help (Hazley) we need it.

(Forrest City) was on her real tight tonight. We've had some players make some key plays down the stretch besides Hazley.'

Bradley added 6 points for West Memphis while Freeman hit 5.

Forrest City got 19 points from Takyla Allen and 12 from Keamber Appleby.'

The Lady Devils return home Friday night to face Blytheville.'

By Billy Woods