Patriots earn redemption over Yellowjackets

A hectic Marion defense caused 12 second- half turnovers by Wynne

Fresh off a 10-point third quarter, Marion sophomore Detrick Reeves pulled up and graciously floated a bucket through the bottom of the net not 15 seconds into the final stanza, giving the Patriots their first lead of the game over Wynne, on a Tuesday night when the Patriots would go on to claim victory over the Yellowjackets 56-49.

Though Marion momentarily lost the lead after Reeves jumper and trailed the Yellowjackets 42-41, another young Patriots stepped up to secure the home team’s advantage. Sophomore Makyi Boyce positioned himself on the left arc, raised up and dropped in a three-pointer to put the Patriots up 44-42 with 7:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Marion never looked back and never relinquished the lead.

“That was a big three,” Marion head coach Nathan Clayborn said. “That put us up. That was a big swing. From there, I think we got a couple of turnovers. We took momentum and they weren’t able to get it back.” To the head coaches’ point, the Patriots caused six fourth-quarter turnovers by the Yellowjackets and 12 total miscues in the second half. The late Wynne lapses came as Clayborn broke out his fast-paced, hand-flying, aggressive full-court press defense. Though Clayborn and the Patriots have become known for their aggressive defensive play and quick scores this season, the Marion head coach was reluctant to play the up-tempo style of defense right away, due in part to foul trouble early on but also the ease in which Wynne handled the defensive scheme back on December 15th when the Yellowjackets defeated the Patriots 68-61.

“They had a little trouble with it, but last game they handled it really well,” Clayborn said. “So, I wasn’t quick to put it out there. I know they worked on it. We were really trying to hold it back anyways.”

“We just had to get to the second half without everybody getting into foul trouble,” Clayborn added. “Then we could play a little more aggressive, like we want to play. They called a couple of fouls early. So, we couldn’t be as aggressive as we’d like to be in the first half…. Then in the second half, we ain’t got nothing to lose. So, you come out more aggressive. We got to the second half and were able to finish it.”

As the Patriots accumulated fouls in the second quarter, Clayborn was forced to rotate out some of his starters, leading to a 29-20 Wynne advantage at halftime.

When all of the starters resumed the court for the beginning of the third frame, however, intellect met aggression as the Patriots forced six Wynne turnovers while committing zero fouls in the quarter. That smart play carried over into the final stanza, a period which saw zero Marion turnovers.

The Yellowjackets, who trailed by five points with 3:17 left, did pull back within a possession of the victors at the 3:00 mark, but Marion senior Kindylen Roberts regained command of the contest for his team, scoring a pair of buckets with 20 seconds and putting the Patriots ahead 52-45 with 1:47 remaining.

Roberts finished the night just short of a double-double, pushing through 8 points while picking up 10 rebounds, a personal goal on the glass for the Marion senior.

“Kindylen Roberts told me, ‘Coach, I’m going to get 10 rebounds every game,’” said Clayborn. “He set a personal for 10 rebounds every game. He like it. I love it, because we need them. We preach it every game and every practice. Team rebounds, effort and energy. You play with effort. You play with energy, and with team rebounds, I believe we can play with anybody.”

But, to no one’s surprise, leading the Marion attack at the rim and on the glass was Reeves, who pumped in 26 total points, including 20 in the second half, while grabbing 12 rebounds. Scoring efforts in the midtwenties or above have become par-for-the-course for the Marion rookie.

“That’s what he does now,” Clayborn said. “He’s got to score for us to win. He knows that. The boys know that, and we try to get everybody else to be more aggressive to help him out some. And, they’re starting to pick that up some. We’re working. We’re working.”

It seems like Clayborn’s players are taking his advice, with five players hauling in at least four rebounds and the Patriots out-rebounding the Yellowjackets 40-29.

The Patriots look to carry their winning momentum with them on the road this Friday as Marion travels to Nettleton to take on the Raiders (15-3) in a 7:30 tipoff.

