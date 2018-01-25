Two dozen turnovers lead to big win for Blue Devils

West Memphis boys romp against Forrest City Mustangs

WM School District FORREST CITY — The Blue Devil defense has emerged as a serious weapon as the team heads to the stretch run of the regular season. Head coach Marcus Brown once again called on his team's full-court press in the third quarter here Tuesday night, and it sent Forrest City into a panic. The Blue Devils forced 12 turnovers in just the third quarter alone, and 24 for the game, in the team's 6944 victory over the Mustangs.

Brown said he wasn't fully pleased with the energy his team displayed in the first half, and at halftime knew one way to get his players on the move.

'In the first half, the kids really didn't respond well,' said Brown. 'For whatever reason we were just so nonchalant. Some of that is my fault. But in the second half I decided we were going to get up on people, instead of just laying back. We did that, and I think it got us into transition on offense.'

The No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (17-2 overall, 10-1 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) led just 32-24 at halftime to a team they mercy-ruled in West Memphis in December. But it didn't take long for them to dispatch the Mustangs in the second half.

West Memphis scored eight of the first 10 points of the third quarter to increase its lead to 38-26, but that's when the clamps came down on defense.

Junior point guard Cavin Paige, who scored 13 points, stole three balls in the back-court and he scored nine straight points with the final basket coming on a three-point play to make it 54-31.

'For this season the third quarter seems to be the key quarter for us,' said Brown. 'But part of that is due to me and what I like to do in the first half.'

West Memphis ended the third quarter by scoring the final 14 points and outscoring the Mustangs (5-13, 29) 26-9.

With Paige driving the ship, the Blue Devils once again shared the ball and got everyone involved in the offense. Four players scored in double figures, led by senior swingman Zachary Byrd with 14 points. Paige was joined with 13 points by senior guard C.J. Prackett while sophomore Chris Moore tallied 10 points.

Moore and Byrd each had 7 boards to lead the rebounding.

After a dismal shooting effort in the first half (11 of 28), the Blue Devils were more judicious in their shot selection in the second half and sank 12 of 21 shots from the floor. The Blue Devils also outrebounded Forrest City 30-23.

West Memphis' 22 turnovers, way above its season average, was a source of consternation from Brown.

'Too many for my liking,' he said.

But the game was won with defense, as the Blue Devils held the Ponies to a 13 of 43 shooting effort (.302 percentage) for the contest.

Normally a more sharp shooter, Forrest City's Randal Moore found the going rough against West Memphis' man-to-man in the halfcourt. Moore led the Mustangs with 10 points while Deviunta Foster and Deveyon Williams each scored 8.

The Blue Devils return home Friday to face Blytheville.

By Billy Woods