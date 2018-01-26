ASU Mid-South selects NISOD Excellence Award recipients

Gordon, Handy recognized for commitment, contributions to students

ASU Mid-South Arkansas State University Mid-South is proud to announce its 2017 recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards. Honorees are Erin Gordon and Roland Handy.

NISOD is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning and leadership at community and technical colleges. NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize individuals each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. There are two categories in the Excellence Awards: Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff.

Erin Gordon, Lead Faculty for Natural Science, was chosen for the faculty Excellence Award, and Roland Handy, Systems and Network Manager was selected to receive the Excellence Award among staff members. Winners were nominated by colleagues and the full-time faculty and staff vote to select the recipients.

Gordon commented, “I am very humbled and honored by the nomination for this award and I am truly thankful for the opportunity to work at such a wonderful institution. ASU Mid-South is like a home and the faculty, staff, and students are a family. I have been truly blessed.”

“It is a great honor to be chosen by my colleagues for the NISOD award. It is exciting and humbling to be recognized for the work I’ve contributed to the college,” said Handy.

“Recognizing those individuals who have contributed to student success and our college’s mission is something we look forward to doing each year,” said Dr. Debra West, Chancellor of ASU Mid-South.

“The extraordinary work of Erin and Roland includes not only what they do for our students and staff, but what they do for our communities. Their commitment to student success and positive support for the college’s programs proves them to be professional and strong contributors to our institutional success. We’re truly honored to celebrate their achievements.”

ASU Mid-South’s Excellence Award recipients will be celebrated during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, May 27-30, in Austin, Texas. During the Excellence Awards Dinner and Celebration, held in conjunction with NISOD’s annual conference, each Excellence Award recipient receives a certificate and a specially cast, pewter medallion hung on a burntorange ribbon.

About NISOD

In 1989, in connection with a University of Texas at Austin national study of teaching excellence, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring NISOD Excellence Award recipients. The response to that ceremony was so positive that NISOD began what has become the largest and most inspiring gathering that recognizes the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators, and staff. The American Association of Community Colleges has named NISOD the leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff and administrators.

About Arkansas State University Mid-South

Arkansas State University Mid-South is a public twoyear institution of higher education with an opendoor admission policy, serving Crittenden County, Arkansas, and the surrounding areas with a comprehensive educational program. The College is committed to economic development in the Arkansas Delta through the provision of quality, affordable, and convenient learning opportunities and services consistent with identified student, community, and regional needs. To meet these needs, the College provides quality

February academic and support programs, personnel, technology, administrative services, and facilities necessary to respond in a timely and effective manner. For more information about ASU Mid-South, visit https://www.asumidsouth.e du.

From Deborah Yen